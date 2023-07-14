Edwards family missing 70 or more ewes, Wright, Wyo.

Around 50 of the yearling ewes should bear this brand in red paint. Photo courtesy Guy Edwards

Screen Shot 2023-07-14 at 10.15.59 AM

Guy Edwards discovered around 70-80 sheep missing from his Wright, Wyo., ranch July 8, 2023.

Edwards, whose yearling ewes were mixed with his father’s, said he is missing about 50 head of yearling ewes and his father (Rich Edwards) is missing about 20-25 head of yearling ewes. There may be a couple adult ewes missing as well.

The Edwards’ ranch is southeast of Gillette about 30 miles, or 17 miles north and east of Wright.

Edwards immediately reported the missing sheep to the Campbell County sheriff and the livestock board inspector. He himself is an inspector, as well.

Guy’s ewes are branded with a “GE” in the middle of the back in red sheep paint and have yellow or blue eartags. Some have a cropped left ear, others don’t. Rich’s are branded with a blue circle on the rump and bear orange ear tags.

All are white-faced (solid white) sheep.

The yearling ewes had been in a pasture with range lambing ewes. The family had last gotten a count on them the middle of May because they didn’t want to disturb the ewes that were lambing. Range lambing ewes are typically left alone to care for their lambs because an interruption can cause them to leave their newborn lambs and prevent them from bonding, which results in orphan lambs.

The family brought the bunch in to dock lambs on June 8. At that time, they counted the yearling ewes some were missing.

SEARCHING FOR THE EWES

Guy then made a careful trip through the pasture and neighboring pastures to look for the sheep. At that time, he found where he believes the sheep had been loaded on a trailer, just prior to gathering them.

“It looks to me like they backed up right against a fence, it’s a new six-wire fence near a shed. Maybe they used wire panels to keep them from crowding through the fence,” he said. The grass is flattened down just as though sheep were gathered and loaded, he said.

Guy’s yearlings had been used for dog trials throughout the winter, so they were no stranger to jumping on a trailer.

Guy believes the incident happened the late evening of July 6. His cousin, saw a pickup and trailer go by, toward the location of the suspected stealing, about 11 p.m. that evening.

Rich, Guy’s father, had noticed a single yearling ewe in a lot by a shed, all alone. The guard dogs were all with that ewe.

When he made the careful inspection of the pasture to look for missing sheep, Guy looked near that lot, and then realized the sheep were most likely loaded across the fence from that ewe. “It was plain as day, someone pulled in with sheep trailers,” he said. The ewe was probably pushed through the fence in the crowding and loading process, he believes.

Guy said it is normal for his guard dogs to stay “on site” when sheep are shipped. For example when they ship lambs, the dogs usually hang around the home place for a few days.

BRAND REGISTRATION

A brand is considered legal proof of ownership in Wyoming, although it is not in many other states. Both brands are registered with the state of Wyoming.

Because sheep are branded with paint, the brand will likely be difficult to decipher by next spring.

Stolen sheep are sometimes taken directly to a sale, and other times are “hidden” until the brand is no longer visible, or the sheep are sheared, making it more difficult to identify them, said Glenn Gordon, a brand inspector from Newcastle, Wyo.

Gordon is working on the case.

He said when his department receives reports of missing livestock, they immediately alert the appropriate county sheriff.

“The first thing we do is file a missing report. That goes to our enforcement people and the sheriff’s department in the county.” Gordon explained that he is an inspector, not an enforcement officer. “The Brand Board law enforcement crew do most of the investigating. We assist them with whatever they need,” Gordon said.

He added that as an inspector, he is always keeping a close eye out for strays when he inspects livestock. Wyoming law requires cattle, sheep and horses to be inspected before crossing county lines. It is not terribly uncommon to hear about sheep being stolen. He believes they are usually reported, unless the number missing is small.

“If it’s just two to three missing, a lot of times they don’t report them or they figure the sheep are dead,” he said. It is not unheard of for two to three head to be stolen, though. “If they are handy, right along the road or something,” he said.

Gordon is a district supervisor — overseeing Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.

He recommends producers brand their livestock, keep a close eye on them and count them into and out of pastures, or anytime they get a chance.

The Campbell County Sheriff, Scott Matheny said the officer assigned to the case is following up on possible leads. He stressed that it is not considered a cold case at this time.

Guy figures the missing sheep are worth about $21,000. He would have kept some of them as replacements and sold some of them.

Guy raises purebred horned Rambouillet bucks and also has a flock of commercial ewes consisting of Targhee, SAMM, Rambouillet and Columbia. Rich’s sheep are an “old style” polled Columbia/Rambouillet cross.

Some of the ewes would have eartags like this lamb's. But all the missing ewes are white faced. Photo courtesy Guy Edwards

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board at (307) 777-7515 or the Campbell County Sheriff’s office at (307) 682-7271.