Eggless Cookies | Ethel Williams – Papillion, Neb.

3/4 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. margarine

1 1/2 c. quick-rolled oats

1 tsp. baking soda

3/4 c. flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, cream margarine and sugar.

Add flour and baking soda; beat well.

Stir in oats.

Form dough into 1-inch balls.

Place on ungreased cookie sheet.

Dip into sugar and press balls flat.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.