Eggnog Bread | Joyce Ramey – Greeley, Colo.

1/4 c. butter

3/4 c. sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 1/4 c. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 c. eggnog

1 c. chopped pecans

1/2 c. raisins

1/2 c. chopped red and green candied cherries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine butter, sugar and eggs; mix well.

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt.

Stir into butter mixture alternately with eggnog; mix only until dry ingredients are moistened.

Fold in pecans, raisins and cherries.

Spoon into a greased loaf pan.

Bake for 70 minutes or until done.