Eggnog Bread | Joyce Ramey – Greeley, Colo.

1/4 c. butter
3/4 c. sugar
2 eggs, beaten
2 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 c. eggnog
1 c. chopped pecans
1/2 c. raisins
1/2 c. chopped red and green candied cherries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine butter, sugar and eggs; mix well.
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt.
Stir into butter mixture alternately with eggnog; mix only until dry ingredients are moistened.
Fold in pecans, raisins and cherries.
Spoon into a greased loaf pan.
Bake for 70 minutes or until done.

