EIS is needed to ‘reintroduce’ wolves into Colorado

The recent news that a lawsuit has been filed by the Colorado Cattleman’s Association and the Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association was published in the Denver Post on Dec. 11, 2023. In Letters to the Editor to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, several writers also called for an Environmental Impact Statement or EIS to be completed as does the lawsuit. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has legislation at the Congressional level to list wolves threatened which allow for control of depredating animals.

I provided early on one comment to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife that an EIS was needed. Prior to his appointment to the CPW Commission, Gary Skiba rebuked the information I presented in a Letter to the Editor, stating that an EIS was not necessary. Evidently, a couple of livestock interests also feel an EIS is legally required. At one point in this discussion, press releases mention that CPW would produce an EIS and it would be put out for review for comments by the general public. This has not been done to my knowledge.

CPW plans to release wolves state lands as they do not have an EIS to release them on public lands. These properties lie mainly north of Blue Mesa Reservoir and north-west Gunnision. The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will immediately be affected by releases on state properties. It will only take a matter of a few minutes for wolves to vacate state lands. They have not had input to an EIS to my knowledge.

Big game counts show that animals winter in valley bottoms and hillsides close to private lands. Most drainages contain road access and private holdings. Any plan to place wolves on the winter range in the Gunnison area will result in the displacement of elk to private lands where most all livestock exists.

I also object to the project that the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is conducting in our schools to have children name the reintroduced wolves. This is a backhanded way to indoctrinate young people to view wolves as pets. Please tell both side of the story to our kids.

Clark is a retired wildlife biologist for the Colorado Division of Wildlife 1998 and resides in Cedaredge, Colo.