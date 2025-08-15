Eisenach headed for Colorado Agriculture HOF

When Bryson Miller took to the auction block to kick off the Morgan County Junior Market Livestock Sale, he took the opportunity to announce to the crowd that the county’s longtime livestock agent was one of the newest inductees into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame. Marlin Eisenach, who will mark his 40th year in the role in January, received a standing ovation.

Eisenach, middle, with his brother, Bob, and sister, Sandra (Eisenach) Yearous. Courtesy photo IMG_7633

Eisenach showed a Hereford heifer in the market beef class for the first time in 1951 at the Morgan County Fair. Raised on a farm and ranch in Fort Morgan alongside a brother and sister, Eisenach showed successfully throughout 4-H and FFA and served in every elected office in his FFA chapter.

Eisenach in the ag shop at Fort Morgan High School. Courtesy photo IMG_7634

He said when he graduated in 1961, he was one of four Colorado FFA members to earn the state farmer award. He and Sam Datteri, the other eastern Colorado recipient, boarded a train bound for Kansas City, Mo., to receive their awards. He farmed for two years before departing for Colorado State University. Degrees in hand, he returned to the family farm. When the high interest rates, low land values, and wild commodity prices of the 1980s created a domestic farm crisis, he applied for a job in town with the CSU Extension service.

Marlin Eisenach in his blue corduroy jacket. Courtesy photo IMG_7632

A LOVE FOR EXTENSION

Eisenach said he believes in Extension and being a direct line between producers and the plethora of CSU experts available to them. He also believes in 4-H and FFA and the contests that help build good kids through project completion. He was instrumental in bringing the Meat Quality Assurance program to youth exhibitors in Colorado and making the training hands on and kid-friendly. He long served as the Pork Quality Assurance certifier for Colorado, cementing his strong belief in good, healthy food for consumers.

“I have a job but it’s what I love to do,” he said. “I love to get up and go to work. One phone call first thing in the morning can reorganize my schedule for the rest of that day and for the next three days, but if I can help a producer that lost five head figure out the reason and identify a poisonous plant to avoid losing 20 head, that’s best.”

Eisenach at the National Western Stock Show. Photo by Legacy Livestock Imaging Marlin-Legacy

He said he learned long ago that Extension agents don’t have to have all the answers, but they need to remember where to find the answer to help producers and kids.

“Extension has changed but we still need to remember some of our grassroots,” he said. “There are feedyard consultants and agronomists and we’re still there to assist. Sometimes the agronomist will come in and we’re able to be the direct link to the experts at CSU. The consumer wants to know where their food comes from and know that it’s safe and that’s what Extension is doing and we’re going to continue doing it.”

Marlin Eisenach presents the flag at the beginning of the 2025 Morgan County Fair Junior Market Livestock Sale. Photo by Dustin Price IMG_5716

Eisenach showed at the National Western Stock Show and the Colorado State Fair before returning annually to both as a volunteer. He began as the hog superintendent at the state fair in 1990, and at NWSS where he helped direct the lamb shows, catch it calves, and pigs from 1992 to 2020. He will return this week to the state fair as a general livestock superintendent.

ANOTHER GENERATION OF KIDS

He said there are some youth exhibitors and families he sees only once a year, and it’s enjoyable to see the kids and see them have a good experience. In many instances, he’s now watching the second generation of 4-H and FFA kids come through the programs.

Eisenach and future multi-generational 4-Her Rhippton Gabel at the Morgan County Fair. Photo by Kayla Gabel IMG_3148

“What I like to do is be friendly, be honest and don’t show favoritism,” he said. “And that’s probably why I’ve lasted so long in this job.”

He said he’s seen his share of conflict over the years but the lessons lie in the resolution and reactions. He said he’s also seen plenty of lessons learned by youth raising livestock and that is what keeps him engaged.

“I believe in competition, life is competition,” he said. “Those who work harder and know a little more about selection are going to place a little higher and I can’t condemn that. A lot of the kids that show don’t come from production and they need answers. The door is open, and they have a good experience when we can get them good information.”

Putting good information in the hands of kids came to fruition 30 years ago when he said he gave a program at a local elementary school and discovered how little the students knew about where their food came from.

Eisenach speaking to Bob Welch during the filming of the video that will be presented at the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame Banquet. Eisenach is seated in the steer barn at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Photo by Rachel Gabel IMG_5712

“I worked with the Morgan County Cattlemen’s Association and we went into every third grade classroom to talk about agriculture,” he said. “Each January, the cattlemen and the foundation pay for the busses to take the kids to the National Western. If we get good information to the kids, they get it to their parents and they understand that food is grown by farmers 365 days a year. Books are fine, but hearing about it from a producer really makes the kids sit up and listen.”

The Morgan County Cattlemen’s 21st annual meeting in March of 1960 included an update from Eisenach on the progress of the cattlemen’s calf in the catch-it contest. Eisenach was the recipient that year, and has been paying forward that experience for decades, serving as a director and force within the association. He was integral in establishing the association’s scholarship 35 years ago and today, the group awards $21,000 annually. He said the community has been supportive, and he believes in helping kids who will return and help the community, be it through college or trade school.

“After I retire, I want to make sure the people I’ve touched spread the word and help production agriculture,” he said. “Be honest, work hard. Sure, I have degrees but it’s my personal experience that helps the people that come into my office. Show people and work with them and they’ll remember.”

HOF INDUCTEES

The Colorado FFA Foundation will induct Eisenach into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame on Feb. 26, 2026, at the annual Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame Banquet. Other inductees include Jennifer Gurr, Jon Slutsky and Dr. Tony Frank. The Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame is presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado.

Gurr worked for 22 years at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting as an administrative assistant and retiring as chief administrative officer and director of Human Resources. She also worked for the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission. She provided consistent leadership through multiple administrations, overseeing daily operations, facilities, and collaborating with the Colorado Agricultural Commission and the public. She played a key role in consolidating six metro-area CDA locations into a single campus in Broomfield and was vital in constructing a new, state-of-the-art laboratory. She also helped establish agricultural educational partnerships with organizations such as the National Western Stock Show, Ag in the Classroom, Colorado Ag Leadership, and FFA. In 2015, she served as interim Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture.

Jon Slutsky and his wife, Susan Moore, owned and operated La Luna Dairy in Wellington, Colo., from the early 1980s until his retirement. Slutsky was actively involved in advocating for the dairy industry by serving on the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission, the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission, the USDA Agricultural Air Quality Task Force, and the Colorado Livestock Association board of directors. Jon and Susan opened their dairy to Colorado State University for student training and research after the CSU dairy farm closed. He has mentored many students, some of whom are now prominent teachers and researchers in the dairy field. La Luna Dairy was an early adopter of technology, including a computer-based milk management system and synchronized breeding, which are now standard practices in the industry.

Dr. Tony Frank, chancellor of the Colorado State University System, has made extensive career and contributions to agriculture include serving as a former president of CSU, provost, and vice president for research. He also held various positions within the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He is actively championing initiatives such as the CSU Spur campus, which aims to improve agricultural literacy, leading the Rural Broadband Initiative, and investing in new Extension and Experiment Station facilities. Frank is responsible for elevating CSU’s veterinary sciences to global prominence, supporting talented faculty and research professionals in areas like wheat and potato breeding, and co-initiating the North American Agricultural Advisory Committee. He has increased access to higher education, driven innovative teaching strategies, prioritized service to military and veteran students, and invested in experiential learning centers. Tony has significantly increased research expenditures at CSU, developed innovation hubs, and secured an $8.5 million Rural Initiative to support rural communities.

The honorees will join 111 other outstanding Colorado agriculturists who have been similarly honored since 1989. All Agriculture Hall of Fame members’ portraits are displayed in the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame (presented by Farm Credit Associations of Colorado) in the CoBank Center for Agricultural Education at Colorado State University.

Hosted by the Colorado FFA Foundation, the induction ceremony is held yearly to induct members into the Agriculture Hall of Fame who have significantly contributed to Colorado’s second largest industry. A unique, multimedia presentation will highlight the life of each new inductee during the ceremony.

More information about the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, presented by the Farm Credit Associations of Colorado is available here: http://coloradoffafoundation.org/farm-credit-colorado-agriculture-hall-of-fame/ .