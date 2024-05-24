El Nino keeps rain chances in forecast until summer becomes entrenched

As spring morphs into summer these next few weeks, El Nino’s influence will continue chances for rain in the short-term. However, the long-term trend of a drier and warmer summer is featured in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center summer weather forecast issued Thursday, May 16, 2024. That’s because El Nino is currently neutral, and is forecast to revert to — the opposite climate phenomenon — La Nina by late summer/early fall.

Also, at this point, Colorado’s monsoon season is a wild card.

The drier and warmer prediction is driven by a transition from El Nino in May to La Nina conditions by late August. According to NOAA, this rapid transition will occur over the next three months and then last into the fall/early winter.

“In general, that means the more favorable pattern for precipitation during El Nino conditions (last winter and this spring) will slide into a drier pattern of La Nina as the summer months roll along and likely lead into a dry fall period,” said Michael L. Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.

Precip3month

LA NINA’S IMPACT

Concerning the transition from Nino to Neutral to Nina, there isn’t a lot of influence from those during the summer.

“The importance of “ENSO” (formally known as El Nino Southern Oscillation) is vastly inflated by many who don’t have much else to hang their forecasts on. So, we do our best looking at trends (general warming everywhere) and past fast changes from Nino to Nina. Simply put, the climate (other than the constant of global warming) is in flux at the moment as it transitions more to a La Nina state,” said Doug Kluck, Central Region climate services director, NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information in Kansas City, Mo. The effects of La Nina should be more prevalent come this fall through early spring (next year).

If you look at current outlooks you see that this summer where you are mostly concerned is for warmer and drier. The catch is when that will begin, Kluck said. Some would say some time during June but definitely by July.

COLORADO

The latest CPC summer outlook (June-July-August), which leans towards warmer than normal and drier than normal, seems to be on track across Colorado with the expected development of La Nina through the summer (June-August (49% chance) or June-September (69% chance).

“Our recent precipitation and active weather pattern has been aided by the climate phenomenon the Madden Julian Oscillation. This weather pattern is cyclical with previous forecasts of another MJO event towards the middle of June becoming less likely in newer forecasts. With that said, the summer monsoon may be delayed and may not be a robust monsoon,” said Mark Wankowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colo., who analyzed Colorado’s prediction along with NWS meteorologist Kyle Mozley. They note this is inline with the latest CPC Seasonal Drought Outlook which indicates drought development is likely across southern Colorado in the June through August time-frame.

“The one saving grace is that our recent precipitation could lead to better runoff and more water storage than had previously been though —; as of the May 1 Colorado Water Supply Outlook Report,” Wankowski added.

Temp3Month

WYOMING

El Nino is still hanging on but the switch-over to ENSO-neutral is likely very soon. “The index for the April-June and May-July is expected to be ENSO-neutral and then there is about a 50/50 chance that we’ll see La Nina in the June-August period, then almost a 70% chance of seeing it in the July-September period. Looking into the summer, the outlook for June is for above-normal temperatures with the strongest chances being in southwest Wyoming and diminishing the further you go to the northeast such that the far north (Crook County essentially) has ‘even chances’ for above-normal-or below conditions,” said Tony Bergantino, Wyoming State Climate Office, Water Resources Data System/University of Wyoming, Department of Atmospheric Science and Wyoming CoCoRaHS State Coordinator, Wyoming Mesonet director.

Regarding precipitation for Wyoming this summer, there are equal chances for either normal, above or below normal conditions. In such cases, historical climate is the best bet for what conditions would be like, Bergantino said.

As the summer moves on, signals get a lot stronger with the entire state most likely to see above normal temperatures, and those chances increase the farther southwest you are, Bergantino said. Precipitation is expected to be below normal statewide.

SNOW IMPACT

Thanks to some late season snow events, there has been some improvement in drought conditions in northeast Wyoming, but the failure to deliver the same to southeast Wyoming has led to some degradation there and in parts of the east central region, Bergantino said. The late season snows have brought some later-than-normal dates for peak snow water equivalent which should help in some areas, he noted. Only six of the 19 basins in Wyoming reached or exceeded their median peak snow water equivalent.

NEBRASKA AND KANSAS

While the last week of May’s cooler temperatures may continue into the first 10-15 days of June, thereafter conditions are expected to dry. CPC forecasters believe that trend is likely for much of the central and western United States as the summer months wear on.

“Specifically for Nebraska and Kansas, the summer outlook (June-July-August) calls for temperatures to lean above normal for the three-month period as a whole, with southwest Kansas having the highest likelihood of above normal temperatures. Precipitation for the three-month period will lean toward drier than normal, especially across the central and western sections of both states, Moritz said.

The highest likelihood of below-normal precipitation is expected in far western Kansas, southwest Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle this summer.

“It appears much of the precipitation would fall in the first-half of June before drier and warmer conditions set up in late June,” Moritz said.

Wheat field conditions are split across Kansas with some excellent and others have already failed. With recent moisture, increased stripe rust stress combined with the previous freeze damage has many producers concerned. The dryness in southwest/south-central Kansas is expected to continue and expand into summer with drought worsening. D3 (extreme drought) popped up in west/central Kansas last week on the drought monitor.

“With high potential of La Nina emerging by mid-summer, this is a pretty high confidence forecast. The hope is that we can still get timely rain to keep crops moving along,” said Christopher “Chip” Redmond, assistant meteorologist, Kansas State University Weather Data Library/Mesonet manager. Otherwise, he notes soil moisture is beginning to get sparse, and if there isn’t a weather pattern change soon, summer crops could be stressed.