El Nino needed to ease Southwest US drought

As the new year 2024 launched, although 31% of the Southwest U.S. region is in drought (including parts of the four corners states Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico) with some in moderate to extreme drought (D1-D3,) and exceptional drought (D4) in New Mexico. However, there’s also some good news, and the current climate phenomenon El Nino is still providing hope for more moisture this winter. The latest Southwest U.S. Climate Drought Briefing held Tues., Jan. 9, 2024, by the National Oceanic and Atmosheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System provided an overview of the current climate conditions in the region including updates on reservoir storage and the seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks.

Parts of Colorado, like southeast Colorado saw near-normal precipitation for December, however, statewide precipitation has been below-normal since the beginning of the Water Year (since Oct. 1). Although areas of Colorado are experiencing below-normal snowpack conditions, it’s early in the season and there’s potential for conditions to improve, considering El Nino events tend to favor above-normal precipitation across much of the Southwest region.

“Snowpack in the basins across Colorado are currently at below-normal levels, but it’s too early to say that they’re in a critical situation because it’s still somewhat early in the season and we still have several months to go in the cool season when conditions could turn around,” said David Simeral, climatologist with the Desert Research Institute, a speaker on the webinar.

The recent snows have provided some minor relief in areas of Colorado including the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado where areas picked up 1 to 2 feet of snow at the start of January 2024.

“Fortunately, in terms of water storage, the good news is Colorado has had some good carryover from last winter, so reservoirs are in pretty good shape across Colorado after last winter’s deluge of snow,” Simeral said. Comparing reservoir conditions with a year ago, Colorado’s reservoirs as well as others in the region are generally in better shape going into 2024. However, some reservoirs (Lake Powell and Lake Mead) continue to have below-normal levels due to the longer-term drought situation in the region.

EL NINO TO PREVAIL

We’re currently in a strong El Nino event (of El Nino Southern Oscillation). El Nino is expected to continue through the winter and then has a 60% chance of transitioning to ENSO-neutral during April-June 2024.

Based on the current outlooks, January offers high probabilities of above-normal precipitation across much of the Southwest region, as well as in the January-March period across areas of Colorado, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. These states are generally wetter than normal during El Nino events.

It’s early in the season and the situation could turn around based on historical precipitation patterns and recent mid-to-long range forecasts, which are leaning towards above-normal precipitation in the region, Simeral said.

PrecipitationOutlook

“Based on model forecasts, sea surface temps are expected to cool, meaning from the above-normal state currently and moving closer to normal (known as neutral). We’ve seen a peak in the sea surface temps (late November) then leveled off in December, but dropped a little over the past several weeks. All the models and historic trends show those temps will be cooling off, moving into the spring months,” Simeral said. So, the expectation is we’ll transfer into neutral El Nino, then.

“We had some good reservoir storage from last year, and Lake Mead and Lake Powell are definitely still below-normal, but they look better than they did a year ago,” Simeral said. That’s because last winter’s record snowpack that occurred in areas of Utah and Colorado really provided a boost to those two reservoirs.

WATER ADAPTATION TECHNIQUES ATLAS

With climate change and economic and population growth expected to continue tapping on, and causing a strain on water resources in the Southwest U.S., a helpful resource for adapting called the Water Adaptation Techniques Atlas or WATA was showcased on the webinar. While the Southwest is known for susceptibility to arid conditions, and more so with current patterns of growth and development in the region, helpful techniques are attributed to indigenous people who have dealt with the conditions for millennia.

Temperatureoutlook

“There are ways to adapt to an arid environment, such as through the use of indigenous agricultural techniques (for example, dryland farming practiced by Hopi and other tribes. Cobble mulch is one practice historically used in dryland farming,” said Noah Silber-Coats, postdoctoral fellow with the USDA Southwest Climate Hub, who spoke during the webinar.

Soil moisture conservation and evapotranspiration reducing practices are options, Silber-Coats said, as are desalination, reusing wastewater, and harvesting water, and changing rules for how water is released from reservoirs, possibly allowing multiple parties to have a water sharing agreement, and solutions for ecosystem water scarcity.

Interestingly, alfalfa accounts for nearly 40% of the consumptive water use in the Colorado River Basin, and it’s essential to the rural economy of the Southwest.

One promising alternative forage is cereal-legume mixtures (like wheat and peas) planted in the winter when water demand is lower. For warm season crops, several kinds of millet are a promising alternative.

“Certain plants native to the Southwest are very salt-tolerant and can produce high-quality forage using water too salty for other crops. For example; nipa (Distichlis palmeri) and quailbush (Atriplex lentiformis,)” Silber-Coats said.

There’s a need for all water users to gain a deeper understanding of conservation and adaptation to arid environments, he said.

So, one of the next steps to help propel their mission, is to speak with agricultural producers around the region to understand the specific water scarcity challenges they face, identify appropriate solutions, and support their implementation of these solutions.

WATA compiles information from case studies about water scarcity. Each case is pinned to a geographic location.

A direct link to the WATA tool and be found at https://webapps.jornada.nmsu.edu/wata/ .

Drought monitors are available for Arizona at arizonadrought@azwater.gov , Colorado at climate.colostate.edu/drought_info.html, New Mexico at http://www.ose.state.nm.us/Drought , Utah at drought@utah.gov , and Wyoming at drought.wyo.gov.