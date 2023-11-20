Elections, reports part of CSA annual meeting

Colorado Simmental Association elected its leadership, heard reports, and discussed issues during its Nov. 9, 2023, meeting.

Outgoing director Ron Mari of Holyoke was thanked for his long-time service. He chose not to seek re-election to the seven-member board of directors. The membership elected Cody Pitt of Hotchkiss to the three-year director seat.

Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins was re-elected president, Jolynn Midcap of Wray, vice-president, and Susan Russell of Sugar City, secretary/treasurer. Rounding out the board are Pitt, Jay Hill of Sterling, Paul Hill of Nunn and Mitchell Jergensen of Ramah.

The membership heard highlights of the Fall Focus, which drew participants from 28 states and three Canadian providences to Denver when Colorado Simmental, Colorado Cattlemen’s and American Simmental associations co-hosted the annual beef industry educational event.

The 2023 National Western Stock Show activities were reviewed and details for the 2024 National Western were finalized. Simmental’s breed shows in Denver are Jan. 13-16, with The One & Only sale on Jan. 14 in the state-of-the-art yards auction facilities.

Chad Cook, an American Simmental trustee and board treasurer from Walsh, Colo., gave an update on the national activities.

Greving reappointed to the United Soybean Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reappointed one Nebraska farmer to serve on the United Soybean Board. Greg Greving of Chapman will continue to serve on the board of 77 farmer directors across the country.

Greving, a seasoned soybean farmer with over 40 years of experience in soybean production, is set to commence another three-year term. The newly appointed and reappointed farmer-leaders will be sworn in for service during the USB December Meeting in St. Charles, Mo.

“I am honored to continue representing Nebraska on the United Soybean Board,” said Greving. “With a background in international marketing for U.S. soy, I am committed to leveraging this experience to enhance the profitability of U.S. soybean farmers. Serving soybean farmers, both in Nebraska and across the U.S., is a responsibility I take with great pride.”

In addition to his wealth of experience in soybean production, Greving brings a history of dedicated service to the soybean checkoff, having previously served on the Nebraska Soybean Board from 2001 to 2013 and USB from 2013 to 2016, and 2020 to 2023.

“Each of these farmer-leaders will have a significant impact on the soy checkoff’s ability to build demand, enhance reputation and increase the resilience of our U.S. soybean crop,” said Meagan Kaiser, USB chair and farmer from Missouri. “I’m proud of our farmer-led board that volunteers their time to look ahead and think big picture to ensure U.S. soy remains a leader in forging partnerships to deliver sustainable solutions to every life, every day.”

Greving will continue to serve alongside Ed Lammers, Tony Johanson and Victor Bohuslavsky as one of four Nebraska soybean farmers representing the state’s interests on USB.

To learn more about the work of the soy checkoff, please visit unitedsoybean.org .