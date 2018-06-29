Eleven Republicans vote against Senate farm bill

When the Senate voted 86 to 11 on the farm bill, all Democrats present voted for the bill, while 11 Republicans voted against it.

Three senators were absent and did not vote: Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Republicans John McCain of Arizona and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

The following Republicans voted against the bill:

▪ Richard Burr of North Carolina

▪ Bob Corker of Tennessee

▪ Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Recommended Stories For You

▪ Jeff Flake of Arizona

▪ Dean Heller of Nevada

▪ Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma

▪ Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

▪ James Lankford of Oklahoma

▪ Mike Lee of Utah

▪ Rand Paul of Kentucky

▪ Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania