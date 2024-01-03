Elite offerings available in January from the Angus Foundation

Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director, introduces the 2023 Angus Foundation Heifer Package donor, Coleman Angus of Charlo, Mont., at the National Angus Bull Sale in Oklahoma City. January brings several opportunities to support the Angus Foundation, including the 2024 heifer package donated by Yon Family Farms of Ridge Spring, S.C. Photo courtesy Angus Foundation

January brings a number of opportunities to support the Angus Foundation’s mission to advance Angus education, youth and research. With offerings available in conjunction with both Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City, and the National Western Stock Show in Denver, next month promises to set the tone for another year of Angus generosity.

HEIFER PACKAGE

Each year the Angus Foundation Heifer Package leads the National Angus Bull Sale. The 2024 heifer package will be donated by Yon Family Farms of Ridge Spring, S.C. The heifer, Yon Sarah K1233 (AAA *20450734), is a maternal sister to both Yon Top Cut G730 and Yon Saluda. Yon Sarah K1233 is safe in calf to Yon Toccoa F1054, with an anticipated due date of March 21, 2024.

The heifer package also includes an Advanced Reproductive Technology Package from Trans Ova Genetics, trucking to the buyer donated by Lathrop Livestock Transportation and 30 days of mortality insurance donated by Jeanne Conover, Livestock Insurance Agent with Conover Auction Service.

The sale starts at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City. To learn more about the Angus Foundation Heifer Package visit bit.ly/3QoKFty.

SALE LOT OFFERINGS

Two Angus Foundation “Fund the Future” donation lots will sell in January. The Fund the Future program allows breeders to donate proceeds from a designated sale lot to the Angus Fund, which provides unrestricted dollars to support the breed. Lathrop Livestock Transportation has also donated complimentary trucking of these lots.

The Bases Loaded Sale, held Jan. 2 at Heritage Place in Oklahoma City, will feature a heifer pregnancy donated by Four Sons Farm, Cynthiana, Ky. The pregnancy, Four Sons Blackbird 1804, is from the headlining Four Sons donor, PV Blackbird 1804 and sired by the $450,000 multi-trait highlight, GAR Fireproof. The anticipated due date is Jan. 14, 2024. The Fund the Future donation will sell as Lot A, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the foundation’s mission.

The Angus Foundation Female Sale at the National Western Stock Show, held Jan. 11 in Denver, will also feature Lot A as a Fund the Future lot. Sadler Ranches, Perkins, Okla., has donated 100% of yearling bull, Sadler Defender 3035 (AAA +*20707994). The Blair’s External Law son is out of Coleman Donna 8113, the foundation female in the Sadler Ranches donor lineup.



ANGUS HERDSMAN SOCIAL

The foundation will again host a celebration for the Angus family at the 2024 Cattlemen’s Congress. The Angus Herdsman Social will serve as an evening of fellowship in Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 5.

The doors of the Cattlemen’s Bar in Barn 3 will open at 3:45 p.m. following the National Angus Bull Sale. The event will feature a group of exciting auction and raffle items to benefit the foundation’s mission, food and refreshments and the announcement of the 2024 Angus Herdsman of the Year.

Auction highlights include a women’s accessory set with a ladies Stetson hat, King Ranch tote bag, scarf slide, and limited edition “150th Celebration” silk scarf; and a men’s Angus silk tie set, with silk ties from the Angus Foundation’s “150th Celebration” and “Varsity” collections. The offering will also feature a “Pioneer Woman Weekend” in Pawhuska, Okla., among other exciting items and experiences.

Those interested in any of these offerings in January are encouraged to contact Jaclyn Boester, Angus foundation executive director, at JBoester@Angus.org , or their regional manager. To learn more about the Angus Foundation and its mission, visit http://www.AngusFoundation.org .