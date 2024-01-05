Encouragements and contemplations

“The trouble with quotes on the internet is that it’s difficult to determine whether or not they are genuine.” Abraham Lincoln

Good players inspire themselves; great players inspire others.

The idea doesn’t have to be big. It just has to be yours.

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison

Have more than you show and speak less than you know.

“Beauty is often in the eye of the beer holder.” Lee Pitts.

If you can’t see the bright side, polish the dull side.

Life is short, pray hard.

It takes a long time to grow friends.

It’s better to get laugh wrinkles than worry warts.

Kind words makes good echoes.

No God, no peace. Know God, know peace.

When you’re green with envy, you’re ripe for trouble.

Forbidden fruit creates many jams.

Never trust a person who doesn’t like cows.

Be who you needed when you were younger.

A child needs love the most when they are unlovable.

If you know you can do better …then do better.

“It’s none of their business that you have to learn to write. Let them think you were born that way.” Ernest Hemingway

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that aircraft take off against the wind, not with it.

“Attitude is a little thing that makes a huge difference.” Winston Churchill

Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life forever.

Decide what kind of life you really want …then say no to everything that isn’t that.

Do something nice for yourself today, no matter how small.

“Elegance is not standing out, but being remembered.” Giorgio Armani

“A politician thinks of the next election. A statesman, of the next generation.” James Freeman Clarke

Act as though what you do makes a difference. It does.

Expect the best, plan for the worst, prepare to be surprised.

It is so important to love someone a little extra on their bad days.

“Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.” Lou Holtz

Take the high road. It’s not the easiest road, but it offers the best view.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you deserve people in your life who think you are a big deal!

You are amazing. Remember that.