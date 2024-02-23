Engaging Agriculture: BQA and BQAT workshops scheduled

Preconditioning calves in the fall near Crawford, in Dawes County, Nebraska. Photo by Maria Tibbetts, UNL Beef Communications

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will offer Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Certification workshops statewide in May, October and December. The BQA and BQAT programs educate beef producers and transporters on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines.

“Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome, safe beef and beef products for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices,” said Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance. “By becoming or staying BQA and BQAT certified, you are an integral part of beef’s positive story to consumers. A story that can increase their understanding — and confidence — in how you and your operation are raising and transporting an animal that is fit to enter the beef supply chain.”

Upcoming workshops will be held on May 20 in Scottsbluff, May 21 in Chadron, May 22 in Bassett, and May 23 in North Platte. All workshops will begin at 4 p.m., and pre-registration is required.

BQA and BQAT certifications are valid for three years, and certification will be necessary sometime this year for those with training prior to 2021. The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five or more people.

Attendees will need to register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at (308) 632-1230. For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or call (308) 633-0158.