Engaging Agriculture: ‘Manure Better’ workshop scheduled in Scottsbluff

Cattle at feeding time in a feedlot. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment will be the focus of the Nebraska Extension workshop “Manure Better” with land application training on Feb. 19 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. The workshop will focus on what fields should be chosen to utilize manure nutrients and other benefits best.

“Our workshops have traditionally been focused on livestock producers because they’re required to attend manure training regularly, but we’ve made an effort to include the crop farmers that are often the recipients of the manure because the information we share is just as valuable to them and their bottom line,” said Leslie Johnson, UNL animal manure management coordinator. The workshops will still meet the educational requirements for permitted livestock operations laid out by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Title 130.

The hands-on workshop will focus on turning manure nutrients into better crop yield while protecting the environment. The workshop will include an update on regulations and discussions on the best use of manure on cropland. Participants will be given a scenario and asked to determine the priority ranking of each field within the scenario. This ranking will be done at the end of each activity, focusing on manure nutrients, transportation costs, soil health, water quality, neighbors and odors. Regulations and record-keeping about manure storage and application will also be addressed during each session.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include a lunch at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. Workshop size is limited, and the registration deadline is Feb. 15. The workshop costs $75 per operation or $25 per person, with no expectation of certification. Register at water.unl.edu/lat.

The workshops are sponsored by the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team. For additional information on the workshop and other resources for managing manure nutrients, visit manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu .