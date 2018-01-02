Enroll your children in 4-H

Give your children an opportunity of a life time. An opportunity for them to peruse their interests, develop new interests, learn and develop new skills, become more self-confident and prepare for their future.

4-H members can learn and develop skills in handling and raising livestock, horseback riding, raising rabbits, cats, dog obedience, cooking and sewing, leather crafts, woodworking, arts and crafts and the list goes on.

The Good Luck 4H Club will be hosting a 4H Discovery Day – Open House on Jan. 27, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at the Good Luck Building on the Adams County Regional Park and Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, Colo.

During 4-H Discovery Day your family will have a chance to meet our 4-H family, visit with projects leaders and current club members, discover what projects are available to enroll in as well have some hands-on experiences at various projects.

While making your decisions enjoy a free hot dog lunch, compliments of the Good Luck 4-H Club.

Before leaving we will answer your 4-H questions and help you with the paperwork required to enroll your children into this great family-oriented organization.

For information regarding the Good Luck 4-H Club or the Jan. 27 4-H Discovery Day, call Gloria Cundall at (303) 659-5559.