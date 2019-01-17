Enroll your children in to the 4H program

Give your children an opportunity of a life time. An opportunity for them to, peruse their interests, develop new interests, learn and develop new skills, become more self-confident and prepare for their future.

4H members can learn and develop skills in handling and raising livestock, horseback riding, raising rabbits, cats, dog obedience, cooking and sewing, leather crafts, woodworking, arts and crafts and the list goes on.

The Good Luck 4-H Club will be hosting a 4H Discovery Day – Open House Feb. 9, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., in the Good Luck Building

at Riverdale Regional Park (Formerly Adams County Regional Park and Fair Grounds) 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, Colo.

During 4H Discovery Day your family will have a chance to meet our 4H family, visit with projects leaders and current club members, discover what projects are available to enroll in as well have some hands on experiences at various projects.

While making your decisions enjoy a free hot dog lunch, compliments of the Good Luck 4H Club.

Before leaving we will answer your 4H questions and help you with the paperwork required to enroll your children into this great family oriented organization.

For information regarding the Good Luck 4H Club or the Feb. 9, 2019 4H Discovery Day, call Gloria Cundall at (303) 659-5559.