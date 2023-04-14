Entertainment announced on the Civitas Park Stage

The Greeley Stampede just made your visit to the 2023 event even better with the announcement of the Civitas Park Stage concert series headliners. The special element about these concerts, they are all included with admission. Even better, if you have an arena event ticket already, that includes your park admission which now also includes the Civitas Park Stage concerts. So check out what days you are planning on visiting the Greeley Stampede and check out all of the added value available to make your visit even more memorable.

CIVITAS PARK STAGE HEADLINERS:

Saturday, June 24; Tracy Byrd, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 25; La Furia Del Bravo, 6:30 p.m.

La Reunion Norteña, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 29; Hairball, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1; Corey Kent, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 2; Red Dirt Night, more info coming soon

Monday, July 3; Cooper Alan, 10:45 p.m.

MORE TO COME

This is only the headliners of the Civitas Park Stage. More concerts are being added for music every day of the event. Visit greeleystampede.org/p/parkstage for the current list to start planning your trip to the 2023 Greeley Stampede.

Tickets for arena events are available online at greeleystampede.org. All arena event ticket prices increase June 15, so buy early to save.

Don’t get scammed, watch for third party sites and unauthorized ticket sales. When buying your tickets, be sure to go to greeleystampede.org to ensure you are getting the best price and legitimate tickets. Tickets purchased from third party sites will not only be overpriced, they will not get you into the event you are hoping to enjoy.

All arena events at the 2023 Greeley Stampede will have a clear bag policy in place. Learn more about the clear bag policy by visiting greeleystampede.org/p/clear-bag-policy.

A full event calendar will be available soon. Be sure to follow the Greeley Stampede for future announcements and updates to the event.