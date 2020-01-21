Entries open for Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Eva Oliver crowns Joeli Walrath as the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 Lady-in-Waiting during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in June in North Platte. Entries are now open for this year’s pageant.

Photo courtesy Miss Rodeo Nebraska

Application forms are now available for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska/Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant. The deadline to enter is April 1.

The pageant is open to young women interested in promoting the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, the sport of professional rodeo and the western way of life.

This year’s competition is scheduled for June 14-17 in North Platte.

Lucky winners in both the Miss and the Teen categories will ride away with thousands of dollars in scholarships (including a two-year, full-tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College), a tiara, a saddle, a buckle, chaps, tack and jewelry, among many other items.

Rule books and contracts can be found online at missrodeonebraska.com.

Those interested in entering the pageant or in receiving more information can contact Cathy Ewing at (308) 530-0590 or buckcathy06@yahoo.com.

