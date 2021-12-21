EPA announces emissions standards for cars, light trucks, RFA displeased

The Environmental Protection Agency said today, Dec. 21, it is finalizing federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger car and light truck model years 2023 through 2026, calling them the “most ambitious” ever.

“The final rule for light duty vehicles reflect core principles of this administration: We followed the science, we listened to stakeholders, and we are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet — and save families money at the same time,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

“At EPA, our priority is to protect public health, especially in overburdened communities, while responding to the president’s ambitious climate agenda. Today we take a giant step forward in delivering on those goals, while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “It appears EPA has again failed to recognize that the fuels we put into our engines can have as much — or more — impact on fuel economy and GHG emissions as the engine technologies themselves.”

“EPA had the opportunity to use this rulemaking as a tool for moving toward the adoption of high-octane, low-carbon (HOLC) liquid fuels, but chose not to open the toolbox. Research has proven that HOLC fuels can significantly improve fuel economy and reduce emissions from the light-duty vehicle fleet, while also reducing the harmful tailpipe pollution linked to heart disease, cancer, and other illnesses.

“While this regulation is a missed opportunity, we will not give up on promoting an orderly transition to a higher octane fuels (98-100 RON) for all new internal combustion vehicles, establishing parity and consistency in the regulation of fuel volatility for ethanol and gasoline blends, and leveling the playing field for GHG emissions credit generation for all alternative fuel vehicles, including flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs).”