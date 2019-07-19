EPA announces it won’t ban chlorpyrifos

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it would reject a petition from environmentalists to ban chlorpyrifos, a pesticide.

The petition was filed by the Pesticide Action Network North America and the Natural Resources Defense Council, with objections filed by Earthjustice on behalf of 12 public interest groups, the North Coast Rivers Alliance, and the states of New York, Washington, California, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, and Vermont.

“After reviewing the objections, EPA has determined that the objections related to petition claims regarding neurodevelopmental toxicity must be denied because the objections and the underlying petition are not supported by valid, complete, and reliable evidence sufficient to meet the petitioners’ burden,” EPA said in the prepublication version of a Federal Register notice.

Patti Goldman, an attorney for Earthjustice, said in a statement, “By allowing chlorpyrifos to stay in our fruits and vegetables, Trump’s E.P.A. is breaking the law and neglecting the overwhelming scientific evidence that this pesticide harms children’s brains.”