EPA announces plans for new approach to Endangered Species Act

Environmental Protection Agency Assistant Administrator Michal Freedhoff speaks to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on Wednesday about the Endangered Species Act. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

In a speech to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Assistant Administrator Michal Freedhoff announced a series of steps that EPA intends to take to comply with the Endangered Species Act.

Freedhoff noted that when registering pesticides under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act or FIFRA, EPA must also comply with the Endangered Species Act to ensure pesticides do not harm endangered species or their critical habitats. She pointed out that “this has resulted in considerable litigation against the agency, creating uncertainty for farmers and other pesticide users, unnecessary expenses and inefficiencies for EPA, and delays in the protection of endangered species.”

Freedhoff told the state agriculture officials that in April 2022, EPA released its ESA Workplan, which establishes strategies and actions to adopt those protections while ensuring farmers, public health authorities, and others have access to pesticides. In addition to other actions, EPA proposed a vulnerable species pilot and draft herbicide strategy in 2023. Stakeholders have expressed concerns related to the implementability of these strategies and urged EPA to make needed adjustments before finalizing the approaches, she added.

Freedhoff said EPA plans to address key concerns, expand its partnership with the Agriculture Department and seek additional stakeholder engagement in the coming months.

Freedhoff said EPA will not implement the Vulnerable Species Pilot protections, an effort to protect species that are particularly vulnerable to pesticides, until a more refined map of its habitat is developed. She said EPA will work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, USDA, the University of Georgia, and other stakeholders to develop maps that better reflect where these species actually live and where protections from pesticides are needed. In April, EPA plans to hold a workshop to facilitate and prioritize the development of these maps, and EPA will also develop guidelines that the public can use to develop and submit refined maps for hundreds of other endangered species.

Freedhoff noted that EPA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service describing how EPA can include NRCS conservation practices on pesticide labels as one way growers who voluntarily perform those practices can use them to help fulfill pesticide label requirements.

Freedhoff also said, “Currently, if EPA needs to add new mitigations to pesticide labels, the agency must update hundreds or thousands of paper labels every time the menu of mitigation options is expanded — a process that can take years.” She said EPA will launch its first online mitigation menu that will allow the agency to quickly add new mitigation measures options, “thus ensuring that growers can use those new options promptly.”

Finally, Freedhoff said EPA is working with stakeholders to determine how to use “offsets” when avoiding or minimizing pesticide exposure to an endangered species is impossible or impractical. In those situations, she said, it may be possible to offset the impact to the species through activities like funding habitat restoration for the species, contributing to a captive rearing project at a zoo for the species, or other steps to conserve the species. EPA, other federal agencies, and stakeholders are participating in a workshop later this month to discuss how to bring offsets into EPA’s ESA-FIFRA work.

“This initiative should give pesticide registrants and users more flexibility to meet label requirements to protect endangered species, while directly contributing to recovering those species,” she concluded.