EPA announces RFS 2023-25 but fuel groups dissatisfied

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule under the Renewable Fuel Standard program that establishes the biofuel volume requirements for 2023 to 2025.

The rule establishes the biofuel volume requirements and associated percentage standards for cellulosic biofuel, biomass-based diesel (BBD), advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel for 2023–2025. It also completes EPA’s response to a court remand of the 2016 annual rule by establishing a supplemental volume requirement of 250 million gallons of renewable fuel for 2023, EPA noted in a release.

EPA added, “This final rule builds on the RFS program’s progress over the previous two years and reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to strengthen the nation’s energy independence, advance low-carbon fuels, and support agricultural communities.”

“The final rule strengthens U.S. energy security by reducing reliance on foreign sources of oil by roughly 130,000 to 140,000 barrels of oil per day over the time frame of the final rule, 2023–2025.

“The final rule also discusses EPA’s intent to monitor the ongoing implementation of the RFS program and its impacts on domestic refineries, which have a critical role to play in our energy security.”