EPA announces RFS 2023-25 but fuel groups dissatisfied
|The Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule under the Renewable Fuel Standard program that establishes the biofuel volume requirements for 2023 to 2025.
The rule establishes the biofuel volume requirements and associated percentage standards for cellulosic biofuel, biomass-based diesel (BBD), advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel for 2023–2025. It also completes EPA’s response to a court remand of the 2016 annual rule by establishing a supplemental volume requirement of 250 million gallons of renewable fuel for 2023, EPA noted in a release.
EPA added, “This final rule builds on the RFS program’s progress over the previous two years and reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to strengthen the nation’s energy independence, advance low-carbon fuels, and support agricultural communities.”
“The final rule strengthens U.S. energy security by reducing reliance on foreign sources of oil by roughly 130,000 to 140,000 barrels of oil per day over the time frame of the final rule, 2023–2025.
“The final rule also discusses EPA’s intent to monitor the ongoing implementation of the RFS program and its impacts on domestic refineries, which have a critical role to play in our energy security.”
|“From Day One, EPA has been committed to the growth of renewable fuels that play a critical role in diversifying our country’s energy mix and combating climate change, all while providing good paying jobs and economic benefits to communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
“Today’s final rule reflects our efforts to ensure stability of the program for years to come, protect consumers from high fuel costs, strengthen the rural economy, support domestic production of cleaner fuels, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
|Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the House Agriculture Committee ranking member, said, “EPA’s announcement today finalizing the volume obligations for 2023-2025 provides important certainty and insight into the future of the Renewable Fuel Standard as we move beyond the volume requirements set in statute.”
“While I know our biodiesel industry would have preferred for biomassed-based diesel to more accurately represent the production capacity growth we see represented in today’s markets, I appreciate the increases that were made and the administrator’s willingness to incorporate feedback from industry experts and stakeholders,” Scott said.
|Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said, “For an administration obsessed with reducing carbon emissions, this rule makes absolutely no sense.”
“The EPA’s proposed rule signaled an increase in biofuels products for the next three years, and the industry is more than capable of meeting those production levels.
“Today’s RFS rule waters down the earlier proposal. It’s an insulting bait-and-switch for the American biofuels industry, and totally inconsistent with this administration’s climate agenda,” Grassley said.
Leaders of biofuels groups expressed dissatisfaction with the rule.
|The Renewable Fuels Association called the reductions “inexplicable and unwarranted.”
“The RFS was intended to drive continual growth in all categories of renewable fuels well beyond 2022; instead, today’s final rule flat-lines conventional renewable fuels at 15 billion gallons and misses a valuable opportunity to accelerate the energy sector’s transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper.
“By removing half a billion gallons of lower-carbon, lower-cost fuel, today’s rule needlessly forfeits an opportunity to further enhance U.S. energy security and provide more affordable options at the pump for American drivers.
“Despite the rule’s failure to finalize the strong proposed conventional renewable fuel volumes, the action “includes solid volumes for other renewable fuel categories and brings some stability and predictability to the marketplace for the next two and a half years,” Cooper said.
|Tom Haag, president of the National Corn Growers Association said, “Today’s final RFS volumes came in below levels EPA proposed for conventional biofuels for 2024 and 2025, holding ethanol volumes steady at 15 billion gallons.”
“A multi-year RFS volume rule offers stability and certainty for renewable fuels.
“However, when it comes to addressing pressing energy, environmental and economic challenges, EPA’s final rule falls short of the emission reductions and cost-saving benefits the higher proposed ethanol volumes would have provided,” Haag said.
|Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, said, “The RFS remains one of America’s most successful clean energy policies, but, yet again, its full potential as a climate solution remains untapped.”
“EPA’s decision to lower its ambitions for conventional biofuels runs counter to the direction set by Congress and will needlessly slow progress toward this administration’s climate goals. We should be expanding market opportunities for higher blends like E15, not leaving carbon reductions on the table.”
“While the final rule offers a modest improvement in advanced volumes, EPA inexplicably failed to extend that recognition to conventional biofuels. The bioethanol industry has more than adequate supply to meet the higher volumes that were originally proposed in December 2022.
“Choosing not to put that supply to good use in decarbonizing the transportation sector runs counter to this administration’s previously-stated commitments and undermines the goal of reaching net-zero by 2050,” Skor said.
|Kurt Kovarik, vice president of federal affairs for Clean Fuels Alliance America (formerly the National Biodiesel Board), said, “EPA is undercutting the certainty that our industry hoped for from a three-year RFS rule.”
“U.S. clean fuel producers, oilseed processors, fuel distributors and marketers have all made significant investments to grow the industry rapidly over the next several years. The industry responded to signals from the Biden administration and Congress aiming to rapidly decarbonize U.S. fuel markets, particularly aviation, marine, and heavy-duty transport, and make clean fuels available to more consumers.
“The volumes EPA finalized today are not high enough to support those goals.”
|Brooke Coleman, executive director of the Advanced Biofuels Business Council, said, “It’s a step back from the proposal and too many advanced biofuel gallons were left on the table, but we’re seeing some progress on cellulosic biofuels.”
“It also takes long-overdue steps toward putting an end to small refinery exemptions. There is no path to a decarbonized economy without taking advantage of America’s world-class biomanufacturing sector.
“Ultimately, however, achieving real-world growth under this rule will depend heavily on the administration making the right decisions on a range of issues, from Inflation Reduction Act tax credit eligibility to market access for higher biofuel blends.”
|“This announcement is a letdown for soy growers. It threatens the success of the biomass-based diesel industry by significantly dialing back annual increases in volume obligations and failing to account for the progress being made in biofuels investment and growth,” said American Soybean Association President Daryl Cates, a soybean grower from Illinois.
“Farmers and biomass-based diesel producers face real, concerning consequences from low RFS volumes that do not reflect current production and demand, and we’re disappointed in this lack of support for the industry.”