EPA approves 10 pesticides for hemp, releases new alrazine regs

Using its authority under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of 10 pesticide products on hemp.

Nine of these products are biopesticides and one is a conventional pesticide. EPA is also issuing a proposed interim decision on atrazine — a widely used herbicide.

Noting that the approvals came in time for the 2020 growing season, the agency said, “Both actions provide regulatory certainty and clarity on how these tools can be used safely while also helping to ensure a strong and vibrant agricultural market.”

“With commonsense actions, we are protecting the health of our nation and ensuring that crops such as corn, sorghum, sugar cane and hemp can be protected against a broad spectrum of weeds and pests,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

“Under the Trump administration, the EPA is committed to providing much needed certainty to farmers and ranchers across the country who rely on crop protection tools to ensure a global supply of products, while driving economic growth in agricultural communities across America.”

“EPA’s actions today help support American farmers’ efforts to grow hemp just in time for the first growing season,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. “No other president has done more to remove strangling regulations and promote American farmers than President Trump. From repealing WOTUS, to implementing year-round E-15, and ensuring 15 billion gallons of ethanol are in the marketplace next year, this administration continues to put farmers first.”

EPA said the second action it is taking today is “to propose new, stronger protections to reduce exposure to atrazine — the next step in the registration review process required under FIFRA.”

As part of this action, the agency is proposing a reduction to the maximum application rate for atrazine used on residential turf, and other updates to the label requirements, including mandatory spray drift control measures.

EPA’s proposed decision is based on the 2016 draft ecological risk assessment and the 2018 human health draft risk assessment for atrazine. EPA is also proposing updates to the requirements for propazine and simazine, which are chemically related to atrazine. EPA will be taking comment on the atrazine, propazine and simazine Proposed Interim Decisions for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.