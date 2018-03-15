EPA approves Aggressor herbicide for use in the CoAXium Wheat Production System

ANKENY Iowa and FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Three major agricultural organizations, Albaugh, LLC, Colorado Wheat Research Foundation, Inc. and Limagrain Cereal Seeds, LLC have announced the EPA registration of Aggressor herbicide which is the exclusive use herbicide for CoAXium Wheat Production System. Aggressor herbicide will provide growers with a new mode of action to address tough-to-control winter annual grassy weeds including feral rye, Group 2 or ALS resistant biotypes of downy brome grass and jointed goatgrass. Aggressor herbicide will be the exclusive herbicide brand for use with two new CoAXium Wheat varieties. Incline AX and LCS Fusion AX, both hard red winter wheat varieties, are scheduled for a 2018 fall launch with limited amounts of certified seed available to growers in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana and parts of Oregon and Washington. Aggressor herbicide and CoAXium Wheat Production System are a result of innovative thinking and vision of Colorado growers and Colorado State University. This joint collaboration focused on delivery of novel solutions for wheat producers in North America and around the globe. The new CoAXium Wheat Production technology platform combines a patented herbicide-tolerance trait, elite germplasm, state-of-the-art Aggressor herbicide brands and best-in-class industry stewardship.

Go to http://www.CoAXium.com to learn more about Aggressor herbicide and CoAXium Wheat Production System.