EPA, Army announce roundtables to discuss WOTUS

On Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army announced 10 roundtables to be held around the country to discuss implementation of “Waters of the United States,” with participants representing diverse perspectives.

The agencies anticipate hosting the regional roundtables online over the spring and summer.

“EPA and Army are committed to listening to all sides and working to foster a common-ground approach to WOTUS that protects our environment and is informed by the experience of those who steward our waters day-in and day-out,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox.

“Through these regional roundtables, we will work toward a shared understanding of the challenges and opportunities to enhance WOTUS implementation to support public health, environmental protection, agricultural activity, and economic growth.”

“The Department of the Army, together with the EPA, is committed to gaining a better understanding of the various regional perspectives through these roundtables to develop an implementation approach that accounts for these diverse voices and regional variations,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor.

“In addition, the Army hopes to identify implementation considerations and tools that could assist in effective, consistent, and efficient implementation across the nation.”

EPA and Army said the 10 roundtables will highlight geographic differences and a range of perspectives — including agriculture, conservation groups, developers, drinking water and wastewater managers, environmental organizations, communities with environmental justice concerns, industry, Tribal nations, and state and local governments.

The 10 roundtables are to be scheduled with:

▪ Amigos Bravos, a nonprofit watershed organization in New Mexico (Southwest)

▪ Arizona Farm Bureau (Southwest)

▪ Cahaba Brewing Co., a Birmingham, Ala., microbrewery (Southeast)

▪ California Farm Bureau (West)

▪ Kansas Livestock Association (Midwest)

▪ Natural Resources Defense Council (Northeast)

▪ National Parks Conservation Association (Midwest)

▪ North Carolina Farm Bureau (Southeast)

▪ Regenerative Agriculture Foundation, Minneapolis (Midwest)

▪ Wyoming County Commissioners Association, Montana Association of Counties and Idaho Association of Counties (West)