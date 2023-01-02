EPA, Army Corps release final WOTUS rule

“This final rule recognizes the essential role of the nation’s water resources in communities across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor.

“The rule’s clear and supportable definition of waters of the United States will allow for more efficient and effective implementation and provide the clarity long desired by farmers, industry, environmental organizations and other stakeholders.”

The agencies said, “This rule establishes a durable definition of ‘waters of the United States’ that is grounded in the authority provided by Congress in the Clean Water Act, the best available science, and extensive implementation experience stewarding the nation’s waters.”

“The rule returns to a reasonable and familiar framework founded on the pre-2015 definition with updates to reflect existing Supreme Court decisions, the latest science, and the agencies’ technical expertise. It establishes limits that appropriately draw the boundary of waters subject to federal protection.”

Details may be found on the WOTUS section of the EPA website at https://www.epa.gov/wotus/current-implementation-waters-united-states .

The agencies also released a memo with the Agriculture Department they said would provide “clarity on the agencies’ programs under the Clean Water Act and Food Security Act.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, criticized the rule.