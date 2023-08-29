EPA, Army release amended WOTUS rule
|The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army today announced a final rule amending the 2023 definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) to conform with the recent Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. EPA.
EPA said the amendment would remove the significant nexus test and that the amendment would take effect immediately.
EPA noted, “While EPA’s and Army’s 2023 rule defining ‘waters of the United States’ was not directly before the Supreme Court, the decision in Sackett made clear that certain aspects of the 2023 rule are invalid. The amendments issued today are limited and change only parts of the 2023 rule that are invalid under the Sackett v. EPA decision. For example, today’s final rule removes the significant nexus test from consideration when identifying tributaries and other waters as federally protected.”
EPA explained, “The Supreme Court’s Decision in Sackett v. EPA, issued on May 25, 2023, created uncertainty for Clean Water Act implementation. The agencies are issuing this amendment to the 2023 rule expeditiously — three months after the Supreme Court decision — to provide clarity and a path forward consistent with the ruling. With this action, the Army Corps of Engineers will resume issuing all jurisdictional determinations. Because the sole purpose of this rule is to amend specific provisions of the 2023 rule that are invalid under Sackett, the rule will take effect immediately.”
|“While I am disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sackett case, EPA and Army have an obligation to apply this decision alongside our state co-regulators, tribes, and partners,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “We’ve moved quickly to finalize amendments to the definition of ‘waters of the United States’ to provide a clear path forward that adheres to the Supreme Court’s ruling. EPA will never waver from our responsibility to ensure clean water for all. Moving forward, we will do everything we can with our existing authorities and resources to help communities, states, and tribes protect the clean water upon which we all depend.”
“We have worked with EPA to expeditiously develop a rule to incorporate changes required as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor. “With this final rule, the [Army] Corps [of Engineers] can resume issuing approved jurisdictional determinations that were paused in light of the Sackett decision. Moving forward, the corps will continue to protect and restore the nation’s waters in support of jobs and healthy communities.”EPA said the agencies will host a public webinar on Sept. 12, 2023, to provide updates on the definition of WOTUS. The agencies also plan to host listening sessions this fall with co-regulators and stakeholders, focusing on identifying issues that may arise outside this limited rule to conform the definition of WOTUS with the Sackett v. EPA decision.
The American Farm Bureau Federation criticized the agencies for not undertaking a broader rewrite of the rule, while the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association called the amendments “an important step” in bringing the agencies into compliance with the Supreme Court ruling.
|American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “EPA had a golden opportunity to write a WOTUS rule that’s fair to farmers and stands the test of time, but instead chose to continue government overreach and revise only a small slice of the rule that was rejected by the Supreme Court.
“We’re pleased the vague and confusing ‘significant nexus’ test has been eliminated as the Supreme Court dictated. But EPA has ignored other clear concerns raised by the justices, 26 states, and farmers across the country about the rule’s failure to respect private property rights and the Clean Water Act.
“Farmers and ranchers share the goal of protecting the resources they’re entrusted with. They deserve a rule that respects farmers as partners in that effort.”
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Chief Counsel Mary-Thomas Hart said, “The entire cattle industry breathed a sigh of relief when the Supreme Court curtailed the EPA’s overreach under the Clean Water Act. Today’s revised WOTUS definition is an important step toward bringing the EPA more in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling. NCBA looks forward to working with the agency to protect farmers and ranchers from burdensome regulations and provide them with lasting certainty on WOTUS.”
Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, said, “The ruling in Sackett v. EPA was a chance for EPA and the Army Corps to correct a deeply flawed, prematurely released rule and work to truly improve water quality outcomes. It is baffling that the revised rule does not accurately address all the issues and questions raised by the Supreme Court in the Sackett decision, nor does it address many of the questions stakeholder groups raised about the WOTUS rule EPA released at the end of last year.”
|Daryl Cates, a soybean farmer from Illinois who is president of the American Soybean Association, said, “When EPA and the Army Corps announced they planned to tweak the flawed WOTUS regulations on the heels of the Sackett decision, we were concerned this could be the outcome. These revisions are unfortunately window dressings and leave in place much of the rule’s confusing and harmful foundations. It is even more unsettling that EPA and the corps plan to finalize this rule without public comment. This revision is a missed opportunity to address very real and impactful farmer concerns.”
National Corn Growers Association President Tom Haag said, “U.S. corn growers are disappointed by EPA’s revised WOTUS rule. The agency failed to open the process to public comment and engagement, which would have been extremely valuable. Instead, the agency has released a rule that does not fully respect the holdings from the recent U.S. Supreme Court case on WOTUS. “The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives said, “This action is a missed opportunity to follow the court’s guidance and resolve a longstanding issue in a commonsense way. By picking and choosing what to address in this new definition, the agencies continue to further inject uncertainty for farmers and ranchers across the country. NCFC calls on the Biden administration to work with the agricultural community and other stakeholders in a meaningful way to develop a long-term solution that reflects the Supreme Court’s decision, protects true navigable waters and provides producers with the certainty they need for their operations.”
Jim Murphy, the National Wildlife Federation’s director of legal advocacy, said, “This rule spells out how the Sackett decision has undermined our ability to prevent the destruction of our nation’s wetlands, which protect drinking water, absorb floods and provide habitat for wildlife,” DTN/The Progressive Farmer reported.
“Congress needs to step up to protect the water we drink, our wildlife and our way of life. In the meantime, it will be up to the states to fill the gaping hole in water protections created by the Supreme Court,” Murphy added.
