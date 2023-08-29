EPA, Army release amended WOTUS rule

Daryl Cates, a soybean farmer from Illinois who is president of the American Soybean Association, said, “When EPA and the Army Corps announced they planned to tweak the flawed WOTUS regulations on the heels of the Sackett decision, we were concerned this could be the outcome. These revisions are unfortunately window dressings and leave in place much of the rule’s confusing and harmful foundations. It is even more unsettling that EPA and the corps plan to finalize this rule without public comment. This revision is a missed opportunity to address very real and impactful farmer concerns.”

National Corn Growers Association President Tom Haag said, “U.S. corn growers are disappointed by EPA’s revised WOTUS rule. The agency failed to open the process to public comment and engagement, which would have been extremely valuable. Instead, the agency has released a rule that does not fully respect the holdings from the recent U.S. Supreme Court case on WOTUS. “The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives said, “This action is a missed opportunity to follow the court’s guidance and resolve a longstanding issue in a commonsense way. By picking and choosing what to address in this new definition, the agencies continue to further inject uncertainty for farmers and ranchers across the country. NCFC calls on the Biden administration to work with the agricultural community and other stakeholders in a meaningful way to develop a long-term solution that reflects the Supreme Court’s decision, protects true navigable waters and provides producers with the certainty they need for their operations.”

Jim Murphy, the National Wildlife Federation’s director of legal advocacy, said, “This rule spells out how the Sackett decision has undermined our ability to prevent the destruction of our nation’s wetlands, which protect drinking water, absorb floods and provide habitat for wildlife,” DTN/The Progressive Farmer reported.

“Congress needs to step up to protect the water we drink, our wildlife and our way of life. In the meantime, it will be up to the states to fill the gaping hole in water protections created by the Supreme Court,” Murphy added.