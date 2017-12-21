EPA draft: Glyphosate unlikely to cause cancer

An Environmental Protection Agency draft analysis of glyphosate says it is unlikely to cause cancer, the Food and Environment Reporting Network said Tuesday.

The draft risk assessments and supporting documents will be available in glyphosate's registration review docket, EPA-HQ-OPP-2009-0361, on http://www.regulations.gov in early 2018. EPA will open a 60-day public comment period for the draft risk assessments, evaluate the comments received, and consider any potential risk management options for this herbicide, the agency said.