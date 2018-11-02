EPA extends dicamba registration for two years

The Environmental Protection Agency has extended the registration for dicamba, a benzoic acid that is a widely used herbicide on agricultural crops, fallow land, pastures, turfgrass and rangeland, even though some farmers have complained it drifts and has damaged crops for which it was not intended.

EPA said it is taking further steps to minimize damage to non-target crops.

The National Cotton Council welcomed the the decision, but said it needs clarification on how dicamba can be used.

"Cotton producers across the cotton belt appreciate the EPA's two-year re-registration of this important crop protection tool," said Shawn Holladay, producer from Texas and chairman of the NCC's American Cotton Producers. "However, we understand this label will include new and stricter application and use restrictions, and we need clarification on some details before a final determination of the complete implications for use of the product."

Patrick Johnson, Chairman of the NCC's Environmental Task Force and a producer from MS, said that the NCC would closely evaluate the final details of the label. "Cotton farmers need affordable, effective weed control and dicamba is an important part of the multifaceted solution," he said.