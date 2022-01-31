EPA gives refiners more time to comply with RFS standard

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said it is extending the Renewable Fuel Standard compliance deadline for the 2019 compliance year for refineries with a capacity of 75,000 barrels per day or less, and that for 2020, 2021 and 2022, the agency is extending the deadline for all obligated parties.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “Today’s action by EPA is very disappointing, and we are especially concerned by the new approach the agency is taking to future RFS compliance deadlines.”

“With this final rule, EPA just gave itself the power to perpetually delay implementation of yearly RFS blending requirements and continually kick the can down the road on compliance deadlines.

“This is not what Congress intended, and this approach could exacerbate the uncertainty and instability around RFS implementation that was created by the past administration. Ethanol producers, farmers, fuel retailers, and refiners need and deserve certainty and predictability when it comes to RFS implementation timelines.

“That’s why Congress put certain annual deadlines into the law for RFS implementation.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “Delaying compliance deadlines is completely contradictory to efforts to lower rising gas prices and increase the use of cleaner, lower-carbon fuels.”

“By continuing to delay compliance deadlines, EPA is creating uncertainty in the marketplace and stunting the blending of biofuel needed to decarbonize transportation as the Renewable Fuel Standard intended,” Skor said.

“Moving ahead, it is vital for EPA to get the RFS back on track. EPA can start by making needed changes to its proposed cuts to the 2020 RVOs and low volumes for 2021. Importantly, EPA needs to swiftly finalize the proposed volumes for 2022.

“Administrator [Michael] Regan has emphasized time and time again the need for transparency and certainty when it comes to the RFS. Ensuring timely compliance and finalizing strong biofuel blends can help Administrator Regan follow through on these promises and provide much needed certainty for biofuel producers.”