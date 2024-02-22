EPA issues final decision on E15

Cooper



The Environmental Protection Agency today approved a petition from eight Midwestern states allowing summertime sales of E15 gasoline-ethanol blend, but delayed implementation until 2025.

EPA said it was responding to request from the governors of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin to remove the 1-psi volatility waiver for gasoline-ethanol blends containing 10% ethanol in their states.

But EPA added that it had “also received multiple petitions from stakeholders requesting an extension of the effective date. This action delays the effective date to April 28, 2025, due to concerns over insufficient fuel supply with an earlier effective date, consistent with statutory provisions. This action also establishes a regulatory process by which a state may request to reinstate the 1-psi waiver.”

Renewable Fuels Association President Geoff Cooper said the decision is “a double-edged sword.”

“On one hand, the EPA decision finally allows retailers in these eight states to sell E15 year-round. But on the other hand, it delays implementation until 2025, creating uncertainty and confusion about the availability of lower-cost, lower-carbon E15 this coming summer.”

Cooper said, “While we are pleased to see EPA has finally approved year-round E15 in these eight states, we are extremely disappointed by the agency’s needless decision to delay implementation until 2025. It’s helpful to finally have some certainty about 2025 and beyond, but what happens this summer? The Biden administration missed its statutory deadline to finalize the governors’ petition by more than 500 days, and now it claims there just isn’t enough time to implement the rule in time for summer 2024.”

“Why should ethanol producers, farmers, fuel retailers, and consumers in these states be penalized for EPA’s foot-dragging and failure to meet a clear deadline? With the 2024 summer driving season just a few months away, we are urging the administration to take additional action that will ensure consumers have uninterrupted access to lower-cost, lower-carbon E15 this summer.”

PERMANENT SOLUTION

Cooper also said RFA is urging Congress to adopt legislation that would resolve this issue permanently.

“If Congress passed the bipartisan Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, we wouldn’t be in this situation. But a couple of stubborn East Coast refiners and their champions in the Senate continue to put up roadblocks to the enactment of this commonsense legislation that would slash emissions and reduce fuel prices for consumers. It’s time to lay aside parochial oil refiner interests and do what is right for the country.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “We commend EPA for finalizing its rule, and we thank the eight midwestern governors who have now successfully secured a future for year-round E15 in their states. This is a win for the residents of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin, and a win for biofuel producers and fuel retailers.”

“While this is great news, drivers will need a solution for this summer to minimize disruptions and make sure they have the same access to E15 that they’ve had for the past five summers,” Skor said.

“E15 saves drivers money while helping them lower their carbon emissions. We look forward to working with policymakers to ensure that consumers can have permanent access to these benefits all year long.”