EPA issues waiver for year-round E15 gasoline sales 

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday issued an emergency fuel waiver allowing the sale of E15 gasoline — gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — nationwide during the summer driving season.

“President Trump’s commitment to farmers and the Renewable Fuels Standard has been a cornerstone to his leadership,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

“In my confirmation hearing, I pledged to establish certainty when it came to the sale of E15 year-round. Promises made, promises kept,” Zeldin added.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins added, “President Trump is committed to lowering energy prices by unleashing American energy production, and it all starts with U.S. farmers.”

“This move to allow the summer sale of E15 will provide immediate relief to consumers, provide more choices at the pump, and drive demand for corn grown, processed, and used right here in America,” Rollins said. “Our nation’s great corn growers are critical to helping the U.S. achieve energy independence which is essential to national security.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said, “I’m pleased the EPA has issued a summertime emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 to be sold year-round; however, a permanent, nationwide solution is still needed.”

“I’m going to continue calling on Congress to pass my Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailers Choice Act to end years of patchwork regulations and unleash the power of year-round E15.”

The Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, POET, the National Corn Growers Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union all praised the decision.