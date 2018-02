EPA posts WOTUS rule delay, New York to sue

The Environmental Protection Agency has posted its rule to delay implementation of the Obama administration's Waters of the United States rule, also known as the Clean Water rule.

The rule will suspend the Obama era rule for two years while the Trump administration develops its own rule.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, pledged Feb. 1 to lead a "multistate" lawsuit against the administration for delaying a major water pollution rule, The Hill reported.

Farm leaders bitterly opposed the Obama rule, saying it would bring EPA and its representatives onto farms.

But Schneiderman said "The Trump administration's suspension of the Clean Water Rule threatens to eliminate protections for millions of miles of streams and acres of wetlands across the country."