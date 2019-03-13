EPA proposes E15 rule

After years of pressure from farm and biofuels groups and from President Donald Trump himself, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed regulatory changes to allow gasoline blended with up to 15 percent ethanol for sale during the summer months.

The rule would also modify elements of the renewable identification number (RIN) compliance system under the Renewable Fuel Standard program that the EPA said would "enhance transparency in the market and deter price manipulation."

The rule would apply to E15 the 1-psi Reid Vapor Pressure waiver for the summer months that has historically been applied only to E10.

Under the proposed expansion, E15 would be allowed to be sold year-round without additional RVP control, rather than just eight months of the year.

"Consistent with President Trump's direction, EPA is working to propose and finalize these changes by the summer driving season," said Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "We will be holding a public hearing at the end of this month to gather important feedback."

Proposed reforms to RIN markets include:

Recommended Stories For You

▪ Prohibiting certain parties from being able to purchase separated RINs;

▪ Requiring public disclosure when RIN holdings exceed specified thresholds;

▪ Limiting the length of time a non-obligated party can hold RINs; and

▪ Increasing the compliance frequency of the program from once annually to quarterly.

EPA welcomes public comment on the proposal and intends to hold a public hearing on March 29.