EPA releases rule on year-round E15, delays implementation

Responding to requests from state governors to remove the one pound per square inch (1-psi) volatility waiver for gasoline-ethanol blends containing 10% ethanol in their states, the Environmental Protection Agency released a rule that would allow the sales, but proposed that the rule not go into effect until April 28, 2024.

EPA explained, “The governors made their request pursuant to CAA section 211(h)(5), which provides that the administrator shall remove the 1-psi waiver via regulation upon demonstration that the 1-psi waiver increases emissions in their state. After review of the modeling results presented by the governors in their requests, EPA is proposing to remove the 1-psi waiver in the following states: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

“EPA also received multiple petitions from stakeholders requesting an extension of the effective date to the summer of 2024. This action proposes to delay the effective date for one year consistent with statutory provisions. EPA proposes an effective date for all states of April 28, 2024. This action also proposes a regulatory process by which a state may request to reinstate the 1-psi waiver.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “Today’s proposal offers both good news and bad news for consumers, fuel retailers, ethanol producers and farmers. While we’re glad to see EPA is finally taking action to approve the governors’ petition, we’re frustrated and disappointed that the agency is proposing to kick the can on implementation until 2024.

“There is simply no justification for further delaying this action, which is already months overdue. By law, EPA should have finalized approval of the governors’ petition more than seven months ago, which would have given the marketplace more than enough time to adjust and prepare for implementation this summer. But instead, under pressure from the oil industry, the White House ignored a statutory deadline, sat on the proposal for months on end, and slow-rolled governors who acted in good faith to ensure consumers would have the ability to chooser lower-cost E15 all year long. And now, because of the administration’s unnecessary foot-dragging, consumers could lose access to the most affordable fuel at the pump three months from now.

“We urge EPA to reconsider its proposal to delay implementation. There is still time for the agency to finalize the regulation — or to use other regulatory authority — to allow E15 sales to continue this summer.”