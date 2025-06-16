EPA RFS volume requirements please lawmakers, industry 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday released the proposed Renewable Fuel Standard volume requirements for 2026 and 2027.

“We are creating a new system that benefits American farmers while mitigating the impact on gas prices and ensuring the continued existence of liquid fuels,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “We can no longer afford to continue with the same system where Americans pay for foreign competitors.”

“President Trump recognizes how important the Renewable Fuel Standard is for American corn and soybean farmers,” said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

“This move by Administrator Zeldin is the boldest proposal ever and will provide certainty in a much-needed market for our producers while delivering lower prices at the pump for consumers. USDA and EPA have never been more aligned on the need for more American grown biofuels.

“This is the highest ever Renewable Volume Obligation and it sends a strong signal to the U.S. biofuels industry that President Trump has their backs and gives them the incentive to invest in American products for American consumers and to export around the world. America’s national security depends on our energy security, and biofuels are a crucial asset that brings more jobs and helps farmers in rural America,” Rollins said.

“As the Trump administration expands the domestic market for biofuels, at USDA we are working to break down tariff and non-tariff barriers for our American grown biofuels. President Trump’s landmark deal with the U.K. secured zero tariff access for over $700 million in ethanol exports. Not only can we be energy independent, we are unleashing American energy dominance abroad.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said, “Under the Biden administration, five biodiesel plants in Iowa closed or idled in part because RVOs were set too low. Today, President Trump and Administrator Zeldin turned the ship around, delivering a victory for American energy security and following through on their promise to support American agriculture.

“Biofuels lower gas prices, strengthen national security and drive economic growth in rural communities. Today’s announcement is welcome news for Iowa farmers and biofuel producers,” Grassley said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said, “The recently announced blending levels under the Renewable Fuel Standard advances the bipartisan efforts Sen. Grassley and I have led to increase the blending of homegrown biofuels, including ethanol and biomass-based diesel.”

“As farmers continue to face the headwinds of uncertain trade and across-the-board tariffs, domestic biofuel production remains a critical market for our farmers,” Klobuchar said.

“I have long pushed back against the flagrant abuse of Small Refinery Waivers. Any gallons waived by legitimate waivers must be accounted for in the final RVOs.”

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “Today’s RVO proposal from EPA is a step in the right direction as we continue working to invest in homegrown biofuels, lower prices at the pump and expand markets for Minnesota producers.”

“As always, there is more work to be done, and I look forward to carefully reviewing any future proposals — including pending decisions on small refinery exemptions — to ensure that these frameworks work for the Minnesota producers and refiners who fuel the world.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said, “The EPA’s newly proposed rule rightly recognizes the vital role America’s farmers and biofuel producers play in strengthening our energy independence. Setting the conventional volume for fuels like ethanol at 15 billion gallons and boosting biomass-based diesel well above expectations is a strong win for Nebraska and the rest of rural America.”

Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, said, “Today’s proposal is an important step toward achieving President Trump’s vision of lower gas prices, a stronger agriculture industry, and American energy dominance. The volumes proposed today provide crucial growth opportunities for U.S. ethanol producers and farmers, while boosting the supply of lower-cost, American-made energy.”

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, said, “Today’s proposed RVOs secure an economic lifeline for the nation’s farmers and ethanol producers.”

“EPA’s proposal will unlock investments, create jobs, and support growth in rural America, expanding renewable fuel production and creating the kind of certainty that spurs innovation and truly unleashes American energy dominance,” Skor said.

“Although EPA has yet to project future SREs, we expect that it will ensure that any lost gallons from exemptions will be reallocated to ensure that blending obligations are met. President Trump first proposed a way to account for lost gallons in 2019, and maintaining that approach will protect biofuel producers and their farm partners from demand destruction. Only biofuels can unlock the investments and jobs needed to strengthen the rural economy.”

Kenneth Hartman Jr., president of the National Corn Growers Association, said, “We are thankful to President Trump and Administrator Zeldin that the EPA has released these robust RVO numbers in a timely manner. This action provides a significant certainty to corn farmers across the country who rely on a stable biofuels industry.”

Caleb Ragland, the president of the American Soybean Association, said, “The proposed rule makes significant increases in volume requirements for biomass-based diesel, from 3.35 billion gallons in 2025 to 5.61 billion gallons in 2026, or a 67% increase.”

For years, ASA and others in the domestic biofuel value chain argued that the previous renewable volume obligations missed the mark and did not account for the feedstock availability nor production capacity. If finalized, this proposal would jumpstart a biofuel industry that has largely been crippled by weak Renewable Identification Numbers credit values,” Ragland said.

“Additionally, EPA proposed a new concept to discount the RIN credit value for foreign finished fuel and fuels produced using foreign feedstocks. As soybean farmers struggle to maintain biofuel feedstock market share amid the rapidly growing flood of cheap, foreign feedstocks like used cooking oil, this proposal would once again give U.S. agriculture a competitive edge in the biofuel value chain.”

Devin Mogler, president and CEO of the National Oilseed Processors Association, said, “We applaud the administration for recognizing the need to reduce the RIN value for biofuels made from imports of tallow and so-called ‘used cooking oil’ which have been displacing U.S. soybean oil — harming farmers and biofuel producers alike for years.”

“These strong volumes and prioritization of U.S. farmers aligns policy with actual domestic production capacity and ensures that American-grown feedstocks remain at the heart of a secure and affordable energy future,” Mogler said.

Kurt Kovarik, vice president of federal affairs at the Clean Fuels Alliance America,said, “Today’s RFS proposal is a welcome and timely signal to U.S. biodiesel, renewable diesel and SAF producers as well as America’s farmers and agricultural businesses.”

National Sorghum Producers CEO Tim Lust said, “The EPA’s proposal sends a strong market signal that prioritizes rural economies and sustainable fuel solutions made here at home. Sorghum continues to gain traction as a dependable, low-input advanced biofuel feedstock, and this rule lays important groundwork to expand our role in current and future advanced biofuel markets.”

North American Renderers Association President and CEO Kent Swisher said, “This substantial increase in the RVO provides long-term certainty for producers. Rendered animal fats and other recycled by-products processed by NARA members are vital feedstocks for the production of biodiesel and renewable diesel. These fuels significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help create a circular economy by turning waste into valuable, low-carbon energy.”

“The rendering industry is proud to be part of the solution,” Swisher added. “This announcement supports American farmers, boosts rural economies, and promotes environmental stewardship—while reducing our nation’s dependence on petroleum-based fuels.”