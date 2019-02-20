EPA signs MOU with FFA

Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the FFA (formerly the Future Farmers of America) to advance educational outreach for EPA's environmental and public health initiatives.

"Today's MOU will expand EPA's environmental education programs to an important and diverse new audience: the National FFA Organization's 670,000 student members," Wheeler said in a news release.

"The MOU reflects the importance of agricultural practices in promoting environmental stewardship and builds on our recent collaborations with America's farmers and ranchers."

"This agreement between FFA and EPA recognizes how FFA members are ready to be leaders in environmental fields," said National FFA President Luke O'Leary.

"Whether it's studying pH levels in soil or running experiments to reduce water runoff, we're active stewards in preserving and enhancing the resources needed to grow our food."