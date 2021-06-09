EPA to repeal Trump water rule, rewrite it

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced today that the agency will repeal the Trump administration’s rewrite of the Obama-era Waters of the United States rule and rewrite it again.

The Trump rule is known as the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

“After reviewing the Navigable Waters Protection Rule as directed by President Biden, the EPA and Department of the Army have determined that this rule is leading to significant environmental degradation,” Regan said in a statement.

Business and farm groups objected to the Obama rule, while environmentalists have objected to the Trump rule.