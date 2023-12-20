EPA to update chlorpyrifos use to reflect court decision

The Environmental Protection Agency announced today it plans to update the Code of Federal Regulations to reflect the Eighth Circuit’s reinstatement of chlorpyrifos tolerances.

In a detailed Pesticide Update, EPA noted, “On Nov. 2, 2023, the Eighth Circuit issued a ruling vacating EPA’s final rule and remanding the matter to EPA for further proceedings. The ruling did not include a timeframe or specific instructions for EPA to take a final action on the use of chlorpyrifos in food or feed crops without public comment.

“Upon issuance of the Eighth Circuit’s mandate (which has not occurred as of the date of this update), all chlorpyrifos tolerances would automatically be in effect once again. In conformance with the Eighth Circuit’s ruling and after issuance of the mandate, EPA intends to issue a notice correcting the Code of Federal Regulations to reflect the court’s reinstatement of chlorpyrifos tolerances.

“The Eighth Circuit’s decision stated that EPA should have considered modification of tolerances in addition to complete revocation and noted that the agency had ‘identified 11 specific candidates’ of food and feed crop uses whose tolerances could be so modified in a Preliminary Interim Decision EPA issued in 2020. Consequently, the agency expects to expeditiously propose a new rule to revoke the tolerances associated with all but the 11 uses referenced by the court.”

The American Soybean Association and the American Sugarbeet Growers Association both praised the action.

Alan Meadows, American Soybean Association director and soybean grower from Halls, Tenn., said, “U.S. soybean growers welcome the announcement that chlorpyrifos tolerances and uses will be restored and EPA will commit to a science-based review of the pesticide in the days ahead, as ordered by the Eighth Circuit Court. EPA’s own science has repeatedly found there are at least 11 high-benefit, safe uses of chlorpyrifos, including for soybeans — a fact of which we will continue to remind the agency throughout this process.”

Nate Hultgren, president of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association and grower from Raymond, Minn., said, “Sugarbeet growers welcome the return of chlorpyrifos for the upcoming growing season. While we appreciate that EPA has taken the necessary steps to ensure access for the upcoming growing season, it can’t undo the economic harm that resulted from its previous revocation activity. Growers need tools like this to reduce economic harm stemming from pest and disease. We are committed to strong stewardship and safety principles and as such look forward to engaging with EPA in future rulemaking around chlorpyrifos to ensure robust grower input and science-based decision-making rule the day.”