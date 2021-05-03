EPA vacates last-minute Trump SREs

The Environmental Protection Agency today filed a court motion to vacate three small refinery exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard that the Trump administration issued on Jan. 19, just before President Donald Trump left office.

“EPA is addressing the previous administration’s mishandling of the SRE program, including the midnight-hour grants of three SREs to Sinclair,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.

“We are hopeful that EPA will continue to rein in the SRE program to achieve its limited purpose and ensure that the RFS advances the biofuels industry today and in the years to come.”

Last week the Supreme Court heard arguments on a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 24, 2020, ruling that struck down three earlier SREs that the court said were improperly issued by the EPA and held that the agency cannot “extend” exemptions to any small refineries whose earlier, temporary exemptions had lapsed, Biomass Magazine reported.