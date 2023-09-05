Erdogan, Putin emphasize different points on Black Sea grain

Turkish President Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday that it would soon be possible to revive the deal to get Ukrainian grain to market, while Putin said that would be possible only if the West agrees to Russia’s demands on shipping its exports, according to news reports.

Putin also said Russia will deliver free grain to Africa.

Meanwhile, discussions about an extension to a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports into five EU member states has sparked heated debate during a meeting of the European Parliament’s agriculture committee on Thursday, after data revealed that 98% of the volume allowed to transit had gone to European countries, AgriCensus, the London price reporting agency, said.