Ernst, Braun, Grassley introduce bill to define WOTUS

Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mike Braun of Indiana last week introduced a bill to legislatively define the “waters of the United States,” (WOTUS), the term that the Environmental Protection Agency has used to define what waters come under federal jurisdiction.

The Obama administration wrote a rule that the Trump administration withdrew and rewrote. The Biden administration has announced plans to rewrite the rule.

“The Obama-Biden WOTUS rule was an egregious overreach, giving the federal government authority to regulate water on 97% of the land in Iowa,” Ernst said. “And I fought tirelessly to scrap the absurd rule and replace it with one that provides more certainty to Iowa’s hardworking families, farmers, and businesses.”

“As the Biden administration seeks to undo this work, it’s more important than ever to ensure a new, reasonable WOTUS definition is made permanent — which is exactly what this bill would do,” Ernst said.

“Regulations for what falls under ‘Waters of the U.S.’ have ping-ponged back and forth for years” Braun said.

“Farmers and families need a reasonable, practical definition for WOTUS, and that’s why Congress should do its job and define the law.”

“Adding more federal red tape for home builders during construction or to a farmer’s day-to-day decisions on the farm is government overreach, plain and simple” Grassley said.

“I’ve worked over the years to put a stop to water rules that would be unworkable for Iowa farmers and landowners. Iowa is leading the way in clean energy and our farmers and businesses are good stewards of the land. It’s time to make this important policy a law and provide some much-needed certainty to our constituents.”