ERS, FAS: Ag exports expected to drop

After a record of $196.4 billion in export sales in fiscal year 2022, U.S. agricultural exports are forecast to decline $15.4 billion to $181 billion in fiscal year 2023, the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service and Foreign Agricultural Service said in a joint report released Wednesday.

This revision is driven by decreases in corn, wheat, beef, and poultry exports, the report said.

Agricultural imports are forecast at $198 billion, a $4 billion increase from fiscal year 2022 imports of $194 billion, but $1 billion less from a forecast earlier this year.

The report said, “Despite the moderate change to the total import value, there have been some notable changes to import flows. Horticultural products, livestock, dairy, and poultry as well as sugar and tropical products are revised downward. In contrast, grains and feed, and oilseeds and products are adjusted upward.”

“The ag trade deficit of $17 billion would be the largest ever, and the third in five years,” the Food & Environmental Reporting Network said in an analysis.

For years the United States exported more agricultural products than it imported, and the deficit is likely to increase pressure from farm leaders and Republicans for the Biden administration to enter into trade negotiations that lower tariffs and other barriers to U.S. exports.

USDA cited inflation, global economic issues and increased competition for both the decline in exports and the decline in imports from what was expected earlier in the year.