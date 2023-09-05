ERS forecasts farm income to fall 23%

The Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service released a report in late August forecasting that net farm income, a broad measure of profits, will be $141.3 billion in calendar year 2023, a decrease of $41.7 billion (22.8%) relative to 2022 in nominal (not adjusted for inflation) dollars.

This follows an increase of $42.9 billion (30.7%) from 2021 to a record high $183 billion in 2022.

After adjusting for inflation, net farm income is forecast to decrease $48 billion (25.4%) in 2023 relative to 2022. Despite this expected decline, net farm income in 2023 would be 22.6% above its 20-year average (2003–22) of $115.2 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service noted, “Much of the forecasted decline in 2023 net farm income is tied to lower crop and livestock cash receipts, continued increases in production costs and a decrease in ad hoc government support.”