ERS publishes map of food insecurity rates

Food insecurity varied by state between 2019 and 2021, according to a map published by the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service.

The estimated national average was 10.4%. The prevalence of food insecurity was significantly higher than the national average in nine states (Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia) and lower than the national average in the District of Columbia and 14 states (California, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Vermont and Washington). In the remaining 27 states, differences from the national average were not statistically significant.