ESA delisting process must be focus as act begins its second 50 years

The Endangered Species Act was established in 1973 in response to declining populations of species of plants and animals, and this year marks its 50th anniversary.

The 1970s ushered in not only the ESA, but also the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. Kaitlynn Glover, executive vice president of the Public Lands Council said the acts all brought forth statutory requirements for the landscapes around the country and their management. Though these are applied nationwide, the West tends to be particularly affected based on the vast number of federal lands acres and the presence of some of the iconic species on the ESA list like the bald eagle, grizzlies and wolves. Though it is the species listed via ESA, she said the mechanism for protection and recovery is management of the habitat.

“ESA has had a bit of an identity crisis, at least in recent years,” she said. “The list is about the animals or the plants — the species themselves and the species’ status. But there is an understanding that to recover a species and make meaningful improvements, you have to address the habitat. Over the past 50 years, the ESA has been changed and tweaked and pushed and pulled and really pressured into a box where it’s simply not functional.”

LOW SUCCESS RATE

Glover said the ESA carries just below a 2% success rate of recovering and removing species from the list. There are nearly 1,700 species listed under the ESA and only 104 have been delisted in the history of the act, many due to extinction. It is a rather low bar for success, she said, even an unacceptable one when applied to nearly any other scenario.

“That creates not a species protection structure, but a way to take preventative measures on a wide variety of landscape measures,” she said. “Again, ESA is about the species, but the mechanism is all about the landscape or all about the habitat.”

Glover said the potential for change, though, is particularly dismal as Congress has failed to authorize the ESA for 20 years though it remains funded.

“You have a set amount of funding, you have a court system where the act, because it hasn’t been updated, is very easy to exploit in court, and a court system that has directed a lot of ESA listings, a lot of habitat pieces, and really you see this food fight that wastes money — wastes taxpayer dollars, wastes conservation group dollars, wastes a lot of dollars in analysis for projects, creates a lot of regulatory red tape for people where endangered species might be on their landscapes or landscapes they manage, and we see really, really poor outcomes for the species themselves,” she said.

Looking forward to the next 50 years, she said there have been discussions within the House of Representatives regarding transformational changes to ESA. She said PLC and its partners have long felt there are some key inflection points.

“Whether you’re looking at private lands conservation or public lands stewardship by farmers and ranchers, one thing we know to be true above all else is that voluntary conservation — the landscape measures, the management that farmers and ranchers put on their ground, whether it’s in Georgia or Oregon, that is prime habitat that is prime investment in conservation of species and conservation of ecosystems,” she said. “The same is true for these federal grazing allotments and for others. ESA success cannot happen without farmers and ranchers.”

Those voluntary conservation measures completed by ag producers as part of the day-to-day operations, she said, must be afforded some measure of protection by the ESA. Congress must take specific measures to assure farmers and ranchers are given regulatory assurance by ESA to ensure the burden isn’t carried entirely by ag producers if an ESA species is found on the landscape, she said.

“It seems pretty simple that your work should count, and it should count as part of the scientific analysis, it shouldn’t be set aside,” she said.

With a much larger number of species added to the list than being removed from the list, she said the process to come off the list must be as decisive and clear and definitive as the process to go on the list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is delisting 21 species from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction. USFW said based on rigorous reviews of the best available science for each of these species, the service determined these species are extinct and should be removed from the list of species protected under the ESA. Most of these species were listed under the ESA in the 1970s and 80s and were in very low numbers or likely already extinct at the time of listing. Many of the species set for delisting are birds found in Hawaii, one which was visually confirmed most recently in 1899.

“Having clear metrics for delisting, having clear metrics for what constitutes success, and making it really clear that once you meet those thresholds, you initiate a process that is both legally defensible and scientifically defensible is absolutely key,” she said.