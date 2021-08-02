Estimated crop water use
The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops for the previous week and the upcoming week is shown in this table. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Nebraska Extension personnel. Crop water use will vary across the Panhandle due to variation in temperature and precipitation events. Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water use.
