Ethanol future depends on SAF, tailpipe standards, E-15

Reuters reported recently that the Biden administration is poised to announce an adjustment to its scientific modeling for ethanol that will show the corn-based fuel to be less effective at reducing greenhouse gas emissions than previously estimated. If correct, this announcement would make it more difficult for ethanol producers to take part in lucrative new U.S. tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel, Reuters noted. Because the program is for tax credits, the Treasury Department will make the announcement.

The New York Times said Tuesday that the Biden administration is expected to modify its tailpipe emissions regulations, which would slow the pressure on auto companies to sell electric cars rather than conventional cars that use ethanol.

“Since eligibility for the IRA tax credits — and the ultimate value of the credits — is based on the carbon footprint of the fuel, it is imperative that regulators rely on the best available science, modeling tools, and data to determine carbon intensity,” Cooper said Tuesday in a speech to the National Ethanol Conference in San Diego. “It’s also crucial that the models used for these tax credits include a broad array of carbon reduction strategies — from climate-smart agricultural practices to carbon capture, use and sequestration.”

Commenting on the Biden administration’s soon-to-be-released SAF carbon footprint model, Cooper said, “The modified GREET model will either help open the door for U.S. agriculture and ethanol producers to participate in the SAF market, or it will lock out the highest-volume, lowest-cost feedstocks and assure the failure of the administration’s ambitious SAF goals.”

On EPA’s tailpipe greenhouse gas emission standards, Cooper noted that the agency’s proposal “…would force automakers to dramatically increase the production of battery electric vehicles and strongly discourage them from pursuing other technologies that could achieve the same — or even better — environmental performance at a lower cost to American consumers.”

As EPA prepares to finalize its tailpipe regulation, Cooper said RFA continues to call for a level playing field. “If given the same opportunity and a fair regulatory framework, we are confident that higher ethanol blends — and the vehicles designed to use them — can play an instrumental role in affordable decarbonization of the nation’s auto fleet,” he said.

Cooper also highlighted the importance of year-round E-15. “Not only does E-15 slash harmful tailpipe pollution, reduce carbon emissions, and lower pump prices, but it gives ethanol a chance for modest growth in an otherwise declining gasoline market,” he said. “It helps us hold the line on demand as other new markets — like aviation, maritime and heavy-duty — are emerging.

“E-15 will not be the stabilizing market force the industry needs until the summertime RVP barrier is permanently removed and the fuel is available year-round, Cooper said: “Securing RVP parity for E-15 remains a top priority for RFA, and we won’t stop until we’ve accomplished that mission.”

In closing, Cooper underscored that the industry’s success in navigating these uncertainties will depend on continuing to reduce the carbon intensity of ethanol. “Lowering the carbon intensity of ethanol is the single most important thing renewable fuel producers can do to secure an even brighter future for the industry,” he said.

While the ethanol industry’s relationship with EPA, the primary regulator of the industry, has been somewhat contentious, its relationship with the Agriculture Department and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has been good. Vilsack spoke at the conference Tuesday, highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s support for the biofuels industry.

According to a spokesman, Vilsack said, “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, USDA has invested in building new market opportunities and generating more revenue streams for producers, lowering fuel and energy costs, and increasing the availability of biofuels, including ethanol, for consumers. Additionally, the Biden-Harris administration is committed to harnessing the potential of Sustainable Aviation Fuels to develop new economic opportunities for American producers, address the climate crisis, and power the aviation sector.”

RFA gave Vilsack an award at the conference “in recognition of his many years championing renewable fuels both in Washington and at home in Iowa.”

Cooper said that, at USDA, Vilsack “has been a strong and effective proponent of the Renewable Fuel Standard and greater consumer access to lower-carbon fuel blends like E-15. His leadership helped the renewable fuels industry recover more quickly from the COVID-induced collapse of energy and ag markets in 2020. He also led the effort to secure an unprecedented investment in infrastructure for higher biofuel blends. More recently, Secretary Vilsack has played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable aviation fuel initiatives through collaborative efforts with industry stakeholders and federal agencies.

“As governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007, Vilsack recognized the economic significance of biofuels and actively promoted ethanol production as a homegrown, renewable fuel source that reduces dependence on imported oil. He supported policies providing incentives for ethanol production and support for ethanol infrastructure, as well as making higher blends more accessible.”