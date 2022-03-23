Ethanol industry sees hope in lifting of Brazilian import tariff

Brazil’s decision to lift its 18% tariff on all U.S. ethanol as of Wednesday through the end of the year has given the U.S. ethanol industry hope Brazil will import U.S. ethanol.

Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association; Ryan LeGrand, president and CEO of the U.S. Grains Council; and Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, said in a joint statement, “We are pleased to see the temporary elimination of the 18% tariff, which should improve access for Brazil’s ethanol consumers as well as help meet its own decarbonization goals. This is an issue we have been working on for a number of years in meetings and correspondence with officials from Washington to Brasilia.

“We welcome this decision and see it as an opportunity to continue discussions with Brazil to expand the global use of low-carbon ethanol, reduce barriers to trade and elevate its prominence in energy discussions. Our hope is that with this action, Brazil and the U.S. will share with third parties the vision of free and open global ethanol markets.

“We will continue to pursue a long-term, open and mutually beneficial ethanol trading relationship with Brazil as we work to make this temporary reduction permanent. We look forward to continuing to work closely with USDA and USTR to return to a fair and reciprocal trading relationship with Brazil regarding ethanol.”