EU fails to reach decision on glyphosate renewal

European Union member states representatives at the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed last week were unable to reach a position on being either for or against the reauthorization of the herbicide glyphosate following the European Commission’s proposal to extend the approval for 10 years.

Reuters pointed out, “A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 countries representing at least 65% of the bloc’s population had been required either to support or to block the proposal. The European Commission said in a statement there was no qualified majority either way in a vote by a committee of the EU’s 27 members.”

Reuters also noted that EU governments will try again in the first half of November when another failure to produce a clear opinion would leave the decision with the European Commission.

A decision is needed by Dec. 14 as the current approval expires the following day.

COPA-COGECA, the coalitions of European farm groups and co-operatives, called on member states “to assume their responsibilities.”

The groups added, “Whatever the final decision that emerges from this re-authorization process, there is one reality that member states will have to face up to; there is as of yet no equivalent alternative to this herbicide, and without it, many agricultural practices, notably soil conservation, would be rendered complex, leaving farmers with no solutions.”