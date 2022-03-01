EU farm groups issue statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Copa and Cogeca, the coalitions of European farm groups and co-ops groups, said Monday of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that while “the issue of energy supply is now clearly on everyone’s mind and lips, agriculture is just as strategically important.”

A statement said the groups “will put in place concrete actions in the coming days and weeks following the evolution of the conflict.”

“The entire European farming community is considering the development of the conflict in Ukraine with deep sorrow. At last week’s Copa and Cogeca Praesidia meetings all members expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people, with special thoughts going to our fellow farmers and agri-cooperative colleagues in these difficult times.”

“Our solidarity doesn’t stop at words, Copa and Cogeca will put in place concrete actions in the coming days and weeks following the evolution of the conflict.

The statement emphasized the importance of taking steps to make sure food supplies continue reaching those most affected.

“This is the moment to further strengthen a united European and international cooperation,” Copa and Cogeca said.

“Russians and Ukrainians are key international agricultural exporters. Ukraine is the EU’s fourth biggest external food supplier and provides the EU with a quarter of its cereal and vegetable oil imports, including nearly half of its maize.“

“European agriculture is a central pillar of our strategic autonomy. EU decision makers must act decisively and swiftly to preserve it.”